Holy Cross School Students Earn Junior Solar Sprint Crown

Middle School Students Build, Race Solar Vehicles

A team of students from Holy Cross School in Dover earned the most points in combined design, portfolio and race competitions to win first place in the 2025 Junior Solar Sprint held on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover today.

A second Holy Cross team placed second in the competition, with a team from Frederick Thomas Middle placing third in the overall competition.

This marked the 31st year that the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has teamed up with the Delaware Technology Student Association (TSA) for the event. Students in grades 5 through 8 work with classmates and teacher advisors over several months to build model cars powered by solar photovoltaic cells, better known as solar panels.

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson kicked off the annual event, telling students there is a direct line from this competition to a clean and sustainable future through expansion of renewable energy.

“The impacts of climate change are real, and they are affecting our lives today,” he said. “But Junior Solar Sprint shows us that, by working together, we can find solutions to the environmental challenges we face.”

Kim Cole, Director of DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, said the Division looks forward to hosting the Junior Solar Sprint each year.

“We are proud to partner with the TSA to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Math through the annual Junior Solar Sprint,” she said. “The competition is intense, and students once again rose to the occasion with their work in the portfolio, creative design and race categories.”

Students received points in each of the three categories. The team accumulating the most points is crowned the overall champion. TSA-affiliated teams also can earn the opportunity to represent Delaware against other students from around the country in the national TSA conference, which is being held in Nashville, Tenn. June 27 through July 1.

Eleven teams from seven Delaware schools participated in the 2025 competition. Schools participating included Las Americas ASPIRA Academy, Holy Cross School, Leisure Elementary, Sussex Montessori School, Frederick Thomas Middle School, Conrad School of Science and H.B. DuPont.

Competition results:

The all-around winners for combined speed, design and portfolio presentations were:

1st place: Team 7, Holy Cross School II: Bryce Lewis, Makenzie Ford, Adaya Moore and Nicholas Klaus.

2 nd place: Team 6, Holy Cross School I: Kaley Williams, Gianna Keen and Natalia Gonzalvo.

3rd place: Team 5: H.B. DuPont School: Jeffrey Van Horn, Alexander Martin, Jialong Liu and Arjun Nathan Senthil.

Top results from the double elimination races were:

1 st place: Team 7, Holy Cross School II: Bryce Lewis, Makenzie Ford, Adaya Moore and Nicholas Klaus.

2 nd place: Team 5, H.B. DuPont School: Jeffrey Van Horn, Alexander Martin, Jialong Liu and Arjun Nathan Senthil.

3rd place: Team 6, Holy Cross School I: Kaley Williams, Gianna Keen and Natalia Gonzalvo.

Top results from the design competition were:

1 st place: Team 7, Holy Cross School II: Bryce Lewis, Makenzie Ford, Adaya Moore and Nicholas Klaus.

2 nd place: Team 9, Las Americas ASPIRA Academy II: Jonny Flores and Kaden Deshong.

3rd place: Team 10, Leisure Academy: Rhys Scott, Nympha Gatimu, Portia Jalloh and Zaniah Nickens-Brabham.

Top results from the portfolio competition were:

1 st place: Team 11, Leisure Elementary II: Nora’a Bell, Aniyah Jackson, Jordan Ryder, Sakari Watson and Jaiden Watson.

2 nd place: Team 10, Leisure Elementary I: Rhys Scott, Nympha Gatimu, Portia Jalloh and Zaniah Nickens-Brabham.

3rd. place: Team 4, Frederick Thomas Middle School II: Kalieah Boyer, Jaelynn Martin, William Petrone and Samuel Schubert.

Visit de.gov/solarsprint for more information on the Junior Solar Sprint.

