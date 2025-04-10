Mississippi man arrested for theft of livestock in Allen Parish

News

Press release

For immediate release: April 10, 2025

On April 8, inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission (LBC) arrested thirty-five-year-old Christopher Whisenton (C.W.) of Port Gibson, Mississippi, in TangipahoaParish on a warrant for theft of livestock.

During the LBC’s investigation, it was determined that Whisenton received 14 head of livestock on November 11, 2024, and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market in Allen Parish, as required by law. Whisenton was arrested in Tangipahoa Parish and transferred to Allen Parish, where he was then booked on the warrant.

“The law is specific when dealing with the purchase of livestock. The failure or refusal to pay for livestock acquired is a crime and a violation of the theft of livestock statute,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The Louisiana State Police Troop L assisted the Livestock Brand Commission in this investigation. Whisenton’s bond was set at $20,000. The livestock have not been recovered.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts or other agriculture-related crimes.

