Deputy Minister Mondli Gungubele: G20 Task Force on AI, Data, Governance, and Innovation for Sustainable Development

Introduction

It gives me great pleasure to open the Second Task Force on Artificial Intelligence, Data Governance, and Innovation for Sustainable Development Meeting today.

We gather in the Windy City, Gqeberha, nestled in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan, in the Home of Legends, the Eastern Cape Province.

You would have noticed in the past few days that this city is not named the Windy City by mistake.

We are marking a historic milestone. For the first time, an African nation holds the G20 Presidency.

Alongside this, we celebrate the African Union's Membership in the G20, which was achieved during India's Presidency in 2023. This victory cemented Africa's rightful place at the global table.

As you will know, the Republic of South Africa's G20 Theme is "Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability."

This theme and its principles build on the work done by the Presidencies of countries like Indonesia, India, and Brazil.

We are determined to place the Global South at the heart of shaping and implementing the Global Digital Compact (GDC).

South Africa aims to harness global resources and efforts to address the world's most pressing challenges.

South African G20 Presidency Theme & This Task Force

In this Task Force, one can easily align the G20 themes to reflect the context of the DCDT policy mandate as supported by the regulator of the ICT industry, players themselves, academia, by outlining them as follows:

Solidarity in the context of AI and Data Governance calls for a collective, inclusive approach where all communities or those involved in the development of these technologies share responsibility for ensuring that AI technologies are governed in a way that is ethical, equitable, and sustainable.

It involves striving for fairness in access to technologies and opportunities, promoting cooperation across borders and sectors, and ensuring that the benefits and risks of AI are distributed equitably across society, particularly for underserved, marginalized, and vulnerable communities.

Equality ensures that AI technologies and data practices are inclusive, fair, and beneficial to all individuals and communities, regardless of their race, gender, nationality, or socio-economic status.

By embedding equality into AI and Data Governance frameworks, we can build a more just and equitable future where AI serves the needs of all people.

Sustainability ensures that AI technologies are developed, deployed, and governed in a way that benefits current and future generations while minimizing harm to society and the environment.

Sustainable AI and Data Governance must aim to balance innovation with responsibility, ensuring that AI serves the common good and contributes to long-term positive outcomes for humanity and the planet.

As we enter the decisive phase of the Digital Industrial Revolution, it is clear that Artificial Intelligence is central to reshaping economies, governance, and daily life.

According to South Africa's 4th Industrial Revolution Report (PC4IR), we must focus on two critical aspects to drive this transformation: Social Wellbeing and Economic Prosperity.

Artificial Intelligence stands at the centre of this transformation.

Universal Meaningful Connectivity

To achieve this transformation and bring about inclusive development for all, we need to harness the transformative power of digital technologies, and to do that, we need universal meaningful connectivity (UMC).

UMC does not mean that we must all be connected all the time, it simply means that everyone ought to be able to access the internet optimally and affordably whenever and wherever needed.

It is the individual's choice how they use this opportunity. Achieving UMC requires that we have holistic strategies that go beyond digital infrastructure.

To achieve UMC, South Africa is currently rolling out Phase 2 of the SA Connect Programme.

This programme seeks to meet the technology goals of the National Development Plan (NDP) of creating an inclusive information society and positioning the government to play an enabling role in the provision of broadband to underserved district municipalities, thereby bridging broadband connectivity gaps.

To date, over 1 million households have been connected to 1GB of data at about R5 or unlimited data at about R249 or about 12 USD monthly.

This programme is mainly focused on connecting underserved rural and township communities.

Artificial Intelligence and Africa

Colleagues, this Task Force creates an opportunity for the G20 to establish a platform for continued dialogue and collaboration among G20 members, along with engagement with the broader international community to navigate the complex landscape of AI and unlock its full potential in service of humanity.

Artificial Intelligence presents us with the opportunity to not only equalise and bridge the digital divide but also deal with the triple challenges of poverty, inequality, and unemployment faced by the global South.

It is an opportunity to respond to the fragmented approach and address shortcomings in international AI governance, so as to effectively address the multifaceted risks associated with AI while maximising the benefits to support inclusive and sustainable social and economic transformation.

With this G20 Presidency being the final one in the first full cycle of G20 presidencies, we are committed to creating lasting legacies rooted in sustainable transformation, not only for our country but for the entire African continent and world.

At the Global AI Summit on Africa, hosted in Rwanda last week, a brilliant South African Professor who is amongst the leading AI researchers in the world, Annie Hartley emphasised the need for this continent to leverage the youth when it comes to digital technologies, especially Artificial Intelligence.

Africa is the youngest continent in the world, with 70% of sub-Saharan Africa being under 30 years. Whatever we sow today, in this very meeting, the young will reap.

To leverage the youth of this continent and world, we must focus on the following things:

Skills Development

Digital Education

Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Ensuring Ethical and Inclusive AI Development

AI must serve all of humanity.

It is not merely a technological shift but a civilizational one, influencing sectors like food systems, healthcare, education, climate resilience, and the labour market.

Yet, with its potential comes the challenge of mitigating risks, such as algorithmic bias, digital exclusion, surveillance, and misinformation.

We must collectively ask:

Will AI deepen global divides, or help us close them?

Will it amplify inequality, or enable dignity and opportunity for all?

For South Africa, and for Africa, our answer is clear: AI must serve all people. We cannot build the digital future on fragile foundations.

Trust in AI must be earned through inclusion and representation, ensuring that women, youth, and persons with disabilities are not just participants but leaders in this transformation.

Data Governance

As members of the G20, which consists of economies representing over 85% of global GDP, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to shape an AI future that is not only intelligent but also just, not only innovative but also inclusive.

AI success depends on two critical factors: Computational Power and Data Availability, as emphasized by Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, the Head of the United Nations University.

The discussion on data governance is crucial, as data has become the "new oil."

I urge all delegates to give this matter the attention it deserves, as it is the bedrock upon which AI is built.

South Africa's collaboration with key government departments Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT), Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), and International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) demonstrates the complementary roles needed in this space.

The Global North

Director-General, while the global South is in a race to bridge the digital divide, we must commend our G20 colleagues that have moved significantly in creating and utilising this technology.

Countries like the US, China, the UK, and India to name a few are case studies for us to follow.

We must congratulate them on the strides they have made and use platforms like this one to learn how to fully take advantage of these digital technologies.

Conclusion

As I draw to a close, it is going to be critical that:

NATIONS find ways of balancing technological advancements with ethical, environmental, and societal considerations.

NATIONS avoid working in SILOs because the lack of transparency raises concerns about accountability, especially in critical areas such as security, healthcare, governance, and environmental monitoring.

NATIONS must ensure that a robust privacy protection framework is developed, as the handling of data is crucial to prevent misuse and breaches.

NATIONS must ensure regulation and compliance frameworks are clear and solid as ambiguous frameworks tend to scare away investors and innovators.

Just to share some good news, by June 2025, South Africa will receive 3,000 state-of-the-art GPUs thanks to the generous partnership with Strive Masiyiwa and NVIDIA.

This investment will enable African-language AI development, climate forecasting, crop diagnostics, and healthcare innovations—creating a foundation for Africa's digital sovereignty.

Finally, as we look to the future, let us remember: Every algorithm we shape today will define society tomorrow.

Together, we have a shared responsibility to build AI that recognises every language, honours every identity, and advances the dignity of all people.

South Africa is ready, with all of you, to lead this journey.

Thank you. Enkosi. Obrigado.

