Defence on withdrawal of South African National Defence Force from SADC mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC), 4 May
Members of the media are invited to a media briefing hosted by the Department of Defence regarding the withdrawal of the South African National Defence Forces (SANDF) who were deployed as part of the SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC).
The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Mrs Angie Motshekga, Chief SANDF, General Rudzani Maphwanywa and Senior officials will be in attendance.
Details of the Media Briefing are as follows:
Date: 04 Sunday May 2025
Time: 10h00
Venue: Tshedimosetso House, Francis Baard Street, Pretoria
RSVP: Saturday, 03 May 2025
Lieutenant Commander Obed Medupe (083 384 5384 or 060 554 8031)
Email: sandfmedialiaison@gmail.com
(Defence Headquarters)
Enquiries: Mr Siphiwe Dlamini
(Head of Communication)
Contact: 083 410 1257
