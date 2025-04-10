Supreme Court Nominating Commission accepting applications to fill upcoming ...

TOPEKA—The Supreme Court Nominating Commission is accepting applications to fill a vacancy on the Kansas Supreme Court created when Justice Evelyn Wilson resigns July 4.

Wilson’s resignation triggers a merit-based nomination process that involves the Supreme Court Nominating Commission, which reviews nominees, and the governor, who makes the appointments.

Application process

The application form is available on the judicial branch website or from the clerk of the appellate courts office in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

Only applications submitted on the application form will be accepted. An original and one copy of the application must be received by the appellate clerk’s office by noon Monday, May 12, 2025.

Applications may be hand-delivered or submitted by mail to:

Douglas T. Shima

Clerk of the Appellate Courts

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave., Room 107

Topeka KS 66612-1507

Applications with an original signature may be emailed to [email protected]. Applications will not be accepted by fax.

Merit-based selection process

When there is a vacancy on the court, the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews applications and conducts public interviews of nominees. The commission narrows the nominee pool to three names that it sends to the governor. The governor chooses one nominee to appoint.

The nominating commission will announce when it convenes to interview applicants. Interviews are open to the public.

Nominating commission

The Supreme Court Nominating Commission has nine members. There is one lawyer and one nonlawyer from each of the state’s four congressional districts, plus one lawyer who serves as chairperson.

Nonlawyers are appointed by the governor. Lawyers are elected by other lawyers within their congressional districts. The chairperson is elected by lawyers statewide.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for justice must be:

at least 30 years old; and

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least 10 years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school.

Selection criteria

When the Supreme Court Nominating Commission reviews nominees for justice, they look at the person’s:

Judicial conduct

Justices must follow the law and not be influenced by politics, special interest groups, public opinion, or their own personal beliefs.

Justices demonstrate their accountability by following a Code of Judicial Conduct—overseen by the Commission on Judicial Conduct—that establishes standards of ethical behavior. They also take an oath of office that includes swearing to support, protect, and defend the U.S. Constitution and Kansas Constitution.

Retention elections

After a new justice serves one year on the court, he or she must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the justice serves a six-year term.