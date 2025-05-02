30th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule

TOPEKA—The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 6, to interview a nominee to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Kingman County.

The vacancy was created when District Magistrate Judge Ronald Sylvester retired May 1.

The 30th Judicial District is composed of Barber, Harper, Kingman, Pratt, and Sumner counties.

Interview schedule

9:15 a.m.

Roseanna Mathis, Kingman, title assistant, Security 1st Title, and retired district magistrate judge, 30th Judicial District

Joshua Wright, Bel Aire, withdrew his nomination.

Public interview

The interview will be streamed on the Kansas judicial branch YouTube channel:

http://www.youtube.com/@kansasjudicialbranch4804.

To comment

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:

ADA Coordinator

[email protected]

785-296-2256

TTY at 711

District magistrate judge appointment process

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects who is appointed to fill the district magistrate judge vacancy.

To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Kingman County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination given by the Supreme Court to become certified within 18 months.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission



The 30th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Troy Dierking, Caldwell; Sidney Burkholder, Harper; Lance Dixon and Gregory Graffman, Kingman; Justin Goodno, Kiowa; Hannah Brass, Medicine Lodge; Tracey Beverlin and Jason Kirk Roberts, Pratt; J.C. Long and Douglas Pfalzgraf, Wellington.