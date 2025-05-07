11th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet May 8

TOPEKA—The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by conference call at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 8, to discuss the nomination process to fill a district judge vacancy in Crawford County.

This vacancy was created when Judge Lori Bolton Fleming was appointed to the Kansas Court of Appeals.

The 11th Judicial District is composed of Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties.

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



[email protected]

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District judge appointment process



The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to conduct interviews. Interviews are open to the public. The commission selects three to five people whose names are submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements.



The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



To be considered for district judge, a nominee must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 11th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Michael Gayoso Jr., Baxter Springs; John Lehman, Girard; Shane Adamson and Dennis Dodd, Parsons; Sara Beezley, Pittsburg; and Angela Rippel, Scammon.