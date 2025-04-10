West Fargo Sheyenne High’s Shaina Eagleson Named As Outstanding Science Educator

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Thursday congratulated Shaina Eagleson, a science teacher at West Fargo’s Sheyenne High School, who has been named a state finalist for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching.

“It is gratifying to see one of our outstanding North Dakota educators on track to receive a prestigious national award,” Baesler said. “Every one of Ms. Eagleson’s colleagues can attest to her skill in conveying her subject matter in a way that engages her students, fires their enthusiasm for science, and whets their appetites for more knowledge.”

State finalists are typically named as PAEMST award recipients. A White House announcement is pending.

Eagleson’s colleagues said her teaching methods were sensitive to the academic needs of all her students.

Eagleson is “consistently fostering an environment where students are encouraged to explore, experiment, and discover,” said Jana Oistad, assistant principal at Sheyenne High. “Shaina creates opportunities for students to apply scientific concepts in real-world contexts, helping them see the relevance of science beyond the classroom.”

Sheyenne Principal Ryan Salisbury called Eagleson “an exemplary educator who consistently demonstrates the highest standards of teaching practice.”

“She tailors her instruction to the grade level and cognitive abilities of her students, ensuring complex concepts are presented in an accessible and engaging way,” Salisbury said. “Her lessons reflect not only her expertise but also a keen awareness of how to make content relevant and meaningful to her students.”

Eagleson has taught at Sheyenne since 2011. She began her career in 2007 as a chemistry teacher at Shanley High School in Fargo. She holds bachelor’s degrees from Minnesota State University Moorhead, a master’s degree in education from Valley City State University, and a graduate teaching certificate in physics education from the University of North Dakota.

Eagelson’s selection as a state finalist comes during the 2024-25 award year. Her application will now be reviewed by the National Science Foundation. The 2023-24 North Dakota PAEMST finalist was Melvina Murray, a mathematics teacher at Dakota Elementary School on the Minot Air Force Base.

The White House has not yet announced PAEMST awardees for the 2023-24 academic year. Awardees from the previous three years were announced Jan. 13. They were Sarah Volk of Fargo North High School (2023); Daniel Seykora of Rugby High School (2023), and Amber Fyre, who teaches in the Wyndmere public schools (2021).

Anyone may nominate a teacher for a PAEMST, and Baesler urged North Dakota school teachers, administrators, students and parents to consider nominating a K-12 STEM teacher (science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science) for the honor.

Nominations can be made on the PAEMST website, by email (paemst@nsf.gov), or phone (1-833-673-3273). Nominators are asked to provide the teacher’s name, email address, and contact information for his or her school.

The Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, which were established by Congress, are the highest honors given by the U.S. government for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics and computer science teaching. President Ronald Reagan announced the first PAEMST winners in October 1983.

Recipients receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation, a presidential certificate, and an expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for recognition events and professional development opportunities.

Up to 110 teachers are recognized each year from the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Department of Defense schools, and the U.S. territories of American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the Virgin Islands.