New Opinions: April 10

K.L.T., et al. v. NDDHHS 2025 ND 76

Docket No.: 20240299

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Certified Question of Law

Author: Jensen, Jon J. View Opinion Highlight: The Court declined to answer the following certified question of law: "Is an unmarried couple able [to] adopt children under N.D.C.C. § 14-15-03(2)?" Rule 47.1 of the North Dakota Rules of Appellate Procedure authorize the Court to answer questions of law certified by a state district court when two conditions are met: (A) there is a question of law involved in the proceeding that is determinative of the proceeding; and (B) it appears to the district court that there is no controlling precedent in the decisions of the supreme court. When the district court has not halted proceedings, but rather has concluded them by dismissing the complaint, the certification procedure does not apply.

State v. Allman 2025 ND 75

Docket No.: 20240250

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Terrorizing

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Under N.D.R.Crim.P. 52, any error, defect, irregularity or variance that does not affect substantial rights must be disregarded. The harmless error doctrine recognizes the principle that the central purpose of a criminal trial is to decide the factual question of the defendant's guilt or innocence and promotes respect for the criminal process by focusing on the underlying fairness of the trial. Criminal defendants are presumed fit to stand trial. A defendant that lacks fitness to proceed cannot be tried, convicted, or sentenced. Parties seeking a court order must make a motion. When a defendant is represented by counsel, the defendant generally has no authority to file pro se motions, and the court should not consider them. A district court need give credit toward only one of the consecutive terms of imprisonment it imposes. A speedy trial claim is evaluated under the four-part test in Barker v. Wingo, 407 U.S. 514 (1972), considering the (1) length of the delay, (2) reason for the delay, (3) proper assertion of the right, and (4) actual prejudice to the accused.

WSI v. Jones, et al. 2025 ND 74

Docket No.: 20240283

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Administrative - Workers Compensation

Author: Crothers, Daniel John View Opinion Highlight: Title 65, N.D.C.C., does not specify where Workforce Safety and Insurance may appeal an administrative decision. Under N.D.C.C. § 28-32-42(3)(a), when no jurisdiction is designated by another law, appeals from administrative orders may be taken (1) to the district court of the county in which the hearing or part thereof was held, or (2) if there was no formal hearing, an appeal may be taken to the district court of Burleigh County.

State v. Ali 2025 ND 73

Docket No.: 20240281

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Misc. Felony

Author: Bahr, Douglas Alan View Opinion Highlight: This Court cannot discern a guilty plea is conditional when the judgment does not show the plea was conditional, the record does not show an order accepting the conditional plea, and there is no transcript showing the guilty plea was conditional or that the district court consented to the entry of a conditional guilty plea.

Bauer v. Job Service, et al. 2025 ND 72

Docket No.: 20250003

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Administrative - Unemployment/Job Service

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court judgment affirming a Job Service of North Dakota decision is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(5).

State v. Krebs 2025 ND 71

Docket No.: 20240355

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - DUI/DUS/APC

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: The State's appeal from a district court's judgment of acquittal entered after the court granted the defendant's renewed N.D.R.Crim.P. 29 motion is dismissed. The court's ruling that there was insufficient evidence to sustain the defendant's conviction is a true judgment of acquittal from which the State is not permitted to appeal. The Court exercises its authority to issue supervisory writs rarely and cautiously, and only to rectify errors and prevent injustice in extraordinary cases when no adequate alternative exists. The fact that the State may be unable to appeal the district court's ruling does not necessarily create extraordinary circumstances justifying supervisory jurisdiction.

State v. Lyons 2025 ND 70

Docket No.: 20240326

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Criminal - Sexual Offense

Author: Per Curiam View Opinion Highlight: A district court order denying a N.D.R.Crim.P. 35 motion to correct an illegal sentence is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(4) and (7).

Shively v. Shively 2025 ND 69

Docket No.: 20240284

Filing Date: 4/10/2025

Case Type: Appeal - Civil - Divorce

Author: Tufte, Jerod E. View Opinion Highlight: A district court's judgment is reversed and remanded for reconsideration and a reasoned explanation of the district court's award of primary residential responsibility and parenting time, and distribution of property. A district court's findings of fact must be stated with sufficient specificity to enable a reviewing court to understand the factual basis for its decisions. In cases where a party has requested equal parental responsibility, and particularly where the court finds the parties are able to effectively communicate with each other, the district court must consider equal residential responsibility

and articulate its reasoning sufficiently for appellate review. A district court's failure to explain the absence of extended summer parenting time is error, requiring remand for reconsideration and a reasoned explanation of the court's decision. While the marital home need not be irrevocably set aside to an heir, we have also explained that inherited property should be set aside to the heir where fairly possible.