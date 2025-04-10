Cultural Affairs Bureau calls for exhibition proposals of local curatorial projects for “Art Macao 2025” and the Preliminary Selection for the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China

MACAU, April 10 - Under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, Limited and Wynn Resorts Macau, the “Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025” (hereinafter referred to as “Art Macao 2025”) will be held this summer. IC calls for exhibition proposals of the “Local Curatorial Project”, one of the key programmes of “Art Macao 2025” and the Preliminary Selection for the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China, from today until 6 May. The selected proposals will be awarded a subsidy in the maximum amount of MOP500,000 for the organisational expenses of the exhibition. All individuals engaged in contemporary art are welcome to participate.

Themed “Hi, what brings you here?”, the “Art Macao 2025” corresponds to the history, memory and current situation of Macao in a global context. The event is divided into six sections, namely the Main Exhibition, Special Exhibition, City Pavilion, Public Art Exhibition, Local Curatorial Project and Collateral Exhibition, aiming to create an international cultural and artistic feast and promote the development of local arts. In order to provide an open and diversified exchange platform, encourage the creation of contemporary arts in Macao, cultivate local curatorial talents and showcase Macao’s artistic achievements, the selection of the exhibition proposals submitted by the participating teams that include Macao residents will be made through an open call of the “Local Curatorial Project”. The exhibition proposals must correspond to the event’s theme, with an exhibition period of no less than 8 weeks to be opened between 19 July and 21 September 2025, with a maximum budget of MOP500,000. The exhibition venues shall be proposed by the selected teams on their own. The Selection Jury, composed by specialists and academics from the relevant fields and representatives of IC, will evaluate the eligible proposals and a maximum of 6 exhibition proposals will be selected to participate in this edition of the “Art Macao”.

In addition, the curator/curatorial group of the selected exhibition proposals will be shortlisted in the preliminary selection for the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia – Collateral Event from Macao, China. They can submit their exhibition proposals after the theme of the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale de Venezia is announced. IC will establish another jury to select an exhibition proposal to represent Macao in the participation of the exhibition in Italy.

All interested parties should submit their “Exhibition Proposal” in the reception of the Macao Museum of Art located on the 1st floor by 3pm on 6 May 2025. The submission of the exhibition proposals is open from 10am to 6:30pm, from Tuesdays to Sundays. The Rules and Regulations of the Project and the application form can be downloaded from IC’s website at www.icm.gov.mo.

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. no. 8791 9833/ 8791 9814, or email to artmacao@icm.gov.mo.