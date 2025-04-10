Amalfi Jets Launches Promotion: Receive $4,000 Flight Credit With Amalfi One When Sharing Tax Refund Amount

Luxury interior details from a recent Amalfi Jets flight. Amalfi One Jet Card

For a limited time, those who join the Amalfi One Jet Card will receive a $4,000 flight credit when they share their current tax refund amount.

The goal of this promotion is to introduce more travelers to the ease and reliability of Amalfi Jets” — Kolin Jones, CEO

AGOURA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amalfi Jets has announced a new promotion offering a $4,000 flight credit to individuals who enroll in the Amalfi One Jet Card and disclose their 2025 tax refund amount. This initiative introduces prospective clients to the company's membership benefits while offering an incentive for early engagement ahead of peak travel season.

The Amalfi One Jet Card provides members with access to a fleet of over 3,500 aircraft, along with a suite of premium services. The program is structured to deliver flexibility, priority availability, and a consistent level of service. The $4,000 flight credit is applicable toward future charter bookings under the Jet Card program.

"The goal of this promotion is to introduce more travelers to the ease and reliability of Amalfi Jets," said Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets. "The Jet Card membership is designed to provide consistent access, preferred pricing, and a seamless travel experience. Offering a flight credit allows prospective members to explore those benefits with immediate value."

Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets, added, "The Amalfi One Jet Card is built on the principle of client-first travel. With industry-low capped hourly rates, guaranteed aircraft availability, no initiation or annual membership fees, and added perks like black car service, this program delivers a truly elevated private aviation experience."

In addition to its aircraft access, Amalfi Jets offers concierge services that handle every detail of the travel experience—from ground transportation to in-flight amenities. The company serves a clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals, families, and corporate executives, and is recognized for its dedication to safety, service, and flexibility.

About Amalfi Jets

Amalfi Jets is a leading private aviation company specializing in elevated air travel and tailored flight solutions. With access to over 3,500 aircraft globally, Amalfi Jets provides clients with flexible charter options, a comprehensive Jet Card program, and full-service concierge support to ensure seamless travel experiences.

For more information on Amalfi Jets visit: https://www.amalfijets.com/

To download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS, visit: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play, visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

For media inquiries, contact our Marketing Director: Hannah Warling

Email: hannahw@amalfijets.com

Phone: +1 (818) 318-9071

