Ivy IV Aesthetics Invites You to their Spring Rejuvenation Event on Thursday, May 15

Join Us At Our Spring Rejuvenation Event!

Spring is the perfect time to refresh and glow. We’re excited to welcome guests to explore treatments that inspire confidence, beauty, and wellness!” — Renée Cather

HANOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivy IV Aesthetics is welcoming the season of renewal with an exciting Spring Rejuvenation Event on Wednesday, May 15, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at its inviting location at 5 Allen St, Hanover, NH 03755.This exclusive evening is designed to help guests refresh, renew, and glow into summer with a celebration of beauty, wellness, and self-care. Whether you're looking to explore new aesthetic treatments, enjoy a night out with friends, or simply indulge in a little pampering, Ivy IV Aesthetics has curated an event to leave you feeling radiant and inspired.💫 Event Highlights Include:Live Treatment DemonstrationsExclusive Event-Only SpecialsSips, Snacks & SocializingFree Skincare ConsultationsRaffles, Giveaways & More!Attendees will have the opportunity to discover Ivy IV’s wide range of services, including:Laser TreatmentsAdvanced Skincare ServicesBotox & Dermal FillersIV Infusions for Hydration & EnergyZOSkin Health Product LineHair Removal SolutionsGrab a friend and join the glow-up celebration! This is your chance to experience all that Ivy IV Aesthetics has to offer — just in time to feel your best this summer!📍 Event Details:Spring Rejuvenation Event at Ivy IV AestheticsDate: Thursday, May 15Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PMLocation: 5 Allen St, Hanover, NH 03755Bring a friend and experience everything Ivy IV Aesthetics has to offer—inside and out. We can’t wait to welcome you! 💕👉 Reserve your spot today: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ivy-iv-aesthetics-spring-rejuvenation-event-tickets-1319132684369?aff=oddtdtcreator About Ivy IV AestheticsLocated in the heart of Hanover, NH, Ivy IV Aesthetics is a premier medical spa and wellness center dedicated to helping clients look and feel their best. Led by Renée Cather, DNP, FNP-BC, an experienced Family Nurse Practitioner with over 33 years in healthcare, Ivy IV Aesthetics offers a comprehensive range of services, including Botox, dermal fillers, IV infusions, and advanced skincare treatments. The practice is home to the award-winning Nordlys laser system and provides personalized care backed by medical expertise. With a commitment to enhancing natural beauty and promoting overall wellness, Ivy IV Aesthetics serves the Dartmouth College community and beyond.For more information, visit www.ivyivaesthetics.com

