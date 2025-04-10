MAINE, April 10 - Back to current news.

Loss of Federal Funds Leads to Layoffs and Temporary Closure at Maine State Library

April 10, 2025

Maine State Library

Augusta, Maine - Due to continued challenges in accessing federal funding, the Maine State Library will temporarily close and reorganize its operations. This decision follows layoff notices issued this week to 13 employees whose positions are funded through a program grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) in Washington, D.C. The library tentatively plans to reopen to the public on April 28, 2025.

The Library last received funds from its 2025 IMLS award on March 24, 2025, and has not received any further communication from the federal government regarding if-or whenfunding will be restored. IMLS support accounts for approximately 30% of the Library's annual budget, and the 13 affected employees represent about 30% of its staff. Should access to federal funding be reinstated, the layoffs may be reversed.

"Losing access to this Federal funding harms Maine residents and will have negative consequences in communities across the state," said Lori Fisher, Maine State Librarian. "Despite these significant cuts, the Maine State Library remains committed to advancing the mission of libraries in Maine and to serving every library patron to the best of our ability."

In Federal fiscal year 2024, the State Library was awarded $1,526,754 from the IMLS Library Services & Technology Act, Grants-to-States program to library services and programs across the state. In Maine, there are more than 600 school libraries, 257 public libraries, 33 academic libraries at universities and colleges, and select special libraries in government buildings, correctional institutions, and health care and nonprofit settings. The

Maine State Library has received funding through IMLS since its inception; annual amounts are determined by a population formula.

The State Library's closure will begin Thursday 4/10/25. During this reorganization period, the State Library location at 242 State Street in Augusta will not be open to the public.

The State Library is continuing to evaluate the range of impacts on library services from this funding cut and will provide further updates as information becomes available.

Federally funded staff provide key services for MSL's patrons and the state's libraries. Services they perform include serving the public who come through the doors or access our collection online; organizing our collection of over 7 linear miles books and other items; ensuring the public has access to all of the library holdings in the state-over 10 million items; providing 1:1 consultations and professional development services for library staff across the state; ensuring those who are homebound or live in remote communities have access to library services; and Maine residents who are blind, visually impaired or have a print disability are provided with reading materials.

The services these professionals provide everyday are core to the State Library's mission to help people, make Maine libraries stronger and transform information into knowledge.

Library Services and Technology Act funding in Maine

IMLS funding supports State Library services authorized under the Library Services and Technology Act. Since 1996, LSTA has played an essential role in ensuring Maine's residents and their libraries have the services, resources, and support necessary to thrive.

The State Library uses its LSTA funding for services for all Maine residents and the state's school, academic, and public libraries. Because of LSTA funding, Mainers have access to more than 10 million items through our robust resource sharing systems. Our 18,000 card holders and over 10,000 annual visitors benefit from our collections and programming. LSTA sustains the Talking Books program for Maine residents who are visually impaired or who have a print disability and the Books by Mail program for rural and homebound residents.

LSTA funding also provides critical services for the state's libraries, including professional development and consulting for library staff, support for workforce development, literacy programs for all ages, youth enrichment programs, and collaboration with educational and cultural organizations statewide.

About Maine State Library: Established in 1837, the Maine State Library strives to help people, make Maine libraries stronger, and transform information into knowledge. The services provided by Maine State Library are available to all Maine residents and are free of charge. To learn more, visit : www.maine.gov/msl

