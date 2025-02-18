The Hawkinson Fund for Peace and Justice Finds a New Home at United’s Leadership Center for Social Justice

Logo for the Hawkinson Fund for Peace & Justice at United’s Leadership Center for Social Justice Logo for the United’s Leadership Center for Social Justice Logo for United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities

The Hawkinson Fund for Peace and Justice is a new programmatic focus thanks to an agreement with Grace University Lutheran Church in Minneapolis.

United is grateful for the opportunity to extend the Hawkinson legacy of peace and justice as we steward these generous funds.” — President Molly T. Marshall

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Now in its third year of operation, the Leadership Center for Social Justice (the Center) at United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities (United) is thrilled to announce that the Hawkinson Fund for Peace and Justice (Hawkinson Fund) is a new programmatic focus thanks to an agreement with Grace University Lutheran Church (Grace Church).

Moving forward, the Center will lead the Hawkinson Fund while furthering the Fund’s mission of supporting individuals who have demonstrated a deep commitment to advancing peace and social justice through justice-oriented projects, standing up for their convictions, or displaying ongoing leadership within a peace or justice organization.

Rev. Dr. Ry Siggelkow, director of the Leadership Center for Social Justice, asserts, “The fruit of Rev. Hawkinson's prophetic ministry and vocal opposition to the Vietnam War, the Hawkinson Fund has recognized and funded social justice leadership for more than 35 years. In the current context of rising authoritarianism, border walls, militarism, and war, the mission of the Hawkinson Fund stands out as a beacon of hope that another way and another world is possible. We are thrilled by the opportunity to lead the Fund in its next chapter.”

The Fund was created in 1988 in honor of long-time pastor and justice activist, Rev. Vincent L. Hawkinson. Hawkinson, who passed away in 2001, believed that religious leaders should speak up and act against injustices and violence in the world. He marched in the South during the Civil Rights movement and took a stand against the Vietnam War. In 1956, Rev. Hawkinson was called to Grace Church in Minneapolis, where he served until 1988.

Stan Jacobson, Chair of the Hawkinson Fund for Peace and Justice at Grace University Lutheran Church, avers: “We are thrilled that United’s and LCSJ’s leaders have welcomed the Hawkinson Fund to its new home in light of the congruence of our respective missions to lift up and foster leaders pursuing social justice and peace in our communities and around the world. The transfer will allow for new opportunities to extend the Hawkinson Fund’s mission beyond Grace University Lutheran Church to like-minded people and congregations seeking to advance social justice.”

The consonance of mission between the Hawkinson Fund and the Leadership Center for Social Justice should ensure a smooth transition.

In keeping with the mission to inspire bold action for justice, the Hawkinson Fund at the Leadership Center for Social Justice is now seeking scholarship applications from undergraduate and graduate students in Minnesota, regardless of religious affiliation or citizenship. The Hawkinson Fund offers three to five $2,500–$5,000 scholarships each year to candidates who have served as role models in moving society toward a more just and peaceful future. Applications are due March 17.

United President Molly T. Marshall adds, “United is grateful for the opportunity to extend the Hawkinson legacy of peace and justice as we steward these generous funds. This seminary’s mission is very much aligned with the emphasis on empowering students for social justice.”

United and the Leadership Center for Social Justice are excited to expand the Center’s reach and support promising social change agents in college or graduate school. Communities desperately need youth and adults who will fight for justice and stand up for the common good.

Financial support of any kind is one of the more significant ways you can partner in this necessary work. If you would like to make a gift to United’s Leadership Center for Social Justice, or directly to the Hawkinson Fund, visit our Center's give link and be sure to select “Leadership Center for Social Justice” or “Hawkinson Fund” from the drop-down menu.

______________

About The Leadership Center for Social Justice

United’s Leadership Center for Social Justice seeks to equip, inspire, and empower leaders to faithfully and reflectively engage in concrete, contextual ministry for social justice. In the spirit of faith, hope, and love, the Center supports leaders in developing skills in contextually sensitive, creative, and effective leadership and social praxis.

About United

Founded by the nascent United Church of Christ as a welcoming, ecumenical school that embraces all denominations and faith traditions, United Theological Seminary of the Twin Cities has been on the cutting edge of progressive theological thought leadership since it was established in 1962. Today, United continues to train leaders who dismantle systems of oppression, explore multi-faith spirituality, and push the boundaries of knowledge.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.