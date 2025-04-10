Former Executive Director of Eastern Ohio Housing Development Indicted in Alleged Theft of More than $2 Million

COLUMBUS — The Belmont County Grand Jury handed down an 11-count indictment against the former executive director of the Eastern Ohio Housing Development Corp. in Bridgeport over the alleged theft of more than $2 million.

Kaycie Antonik faces felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, aggravated theft of $1.5 million or more, telecommunications fraud, tampering with records, money laundering, and forgery.

The indictment was filed in Belmont County Common Pleas Court, where Antonik was arraigned Thursday.

Eastern Ohio Housing Development receives state and federal funds to provide independent housing to developmentally and chronically mentally ill adults under multicounty boards of developmental disabilities.

Belmont County Prosecutor Kevin Flanagan contacted the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in March 2023 concerning allegations of potential theft by Antonik.

Among other allegations, an SIU investigation identified false invoices for Antonik’s husband’s company, fraudulent reimbursement and payroll checks to herself, improper purchases using the Eastern Ohio Housing Development debit card, and cash withdrawals made at a West Virginia casino.

Antonik was fired from her position as executive director in April 2023.

Attorneys from SIU were appointed by Prosecutor Flanagan to serve as special prosecutors in the case.

