Noah Gabriel & Co. Jewelers Announces Monumental Moving Sale with Unprecedented Discounts

Noah Gabriel & Co.

WEXFORD, PA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Noah Gabriel & Co. Jewelers , a cherished family-owned establishment known for its exquisite fine jewelry and personalized service, is thrilled to announce a massive Moving Sale in anticipation of relocating to a new, enhanced showroom. This limited-time event, beginning April 10th, offers the community exceptional opportunities to acquire stunning jewelry pieces at unparalleled prices.As Noah Gabriel & Co. prepares for this exciting transition, customers are invited to take advantage of significant discounts across a wide selection of fine jewelry. From engagement rings to timeless fashion pieces, this sale presents a rare chance to own luxury items at extraordinary values. Customers are encouraged to visit promptly, as these exceptional deals are available only while supplies last.Owner Christopher Sarich reflects on the journey and the significance of this moment: "Our vision has always been to create a space where jewelry isn't just purchased but experienced—where each piece marks a milestone and becomes an instant heirloom, passed down through generations. This move allows us to bring that vision to life more fully, and we invite our valued customers to be part of this transformative chapter."About Noah Gabriel & Co. JewelersEstablished in 2016, Noah Gabriel & Co. Jewelers has become Pittsburgh's home for exquisite fine jewelry. With a commitment to personalized service and a passion for design, the store offers a wide selection of pieces for every special occasion. The team’s unwavering devotion to excellence helps customers create lasting memories through jewelry that tells their unique stories.Act Now: Your Opportunity to Own Timeless EleganceThis moving sale is a rare chance for both longtime customers and new faces to scoop up beautiful, high-quality jewelry at unbeatable prices. Noah Gabriel & Co. Jewelers welcomes everyone to stop by, shop the collection, and be part of this exciting new chapter.Visit Us:Noah Gabriel & Co. Jewelers12063 Perry HwyWexford, PA 15090Phone: (724) 935-5070Email: info@NoahGabrielCo.comWebsite: www.NoahGabrielCo.com Store Hours:Monday–Friday: 10 AM – 6 PMSaturday: 10 AM – 5PMSunday: Closed

