Overcome Writer's Block and Find 'Your' Voice: Allegra Huston and James Navé Invite Writers for In-Person Workshops

Allegra Huston and James Nave

Unlock creativity and conquer writer’s block: Allegra Huston and James Navé’s unforgettable in-person writing workshop begins May 6, 2025.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed authors and creative guides Allegra Huston and James Navé are back this spring with Write What You Don’t Know Single Sessions with Imaginative Storm co-creator James Navé,” a powerful series of standalone, online writing workshops designed to help writers break through creative blocks, deepen their storytelling, and write with bold authenticity.

“Finding your voice as a writer isn’t about mastering rules. It’s about discovering the rhythm and energy that’s already inside you. Writer’s block usually comes from trying to get it 'right' instead of getting it real. That’s why these sessions, and especially our in-person workshops, are so powerful. They help you tap into your imaginative mind and create from a fresh, fearless perspective,” Huston explains.

Hosted via Zoom every other Tuesday from May 6 through August 19, 2025, each two-hour session focuses on a distinct and essential aspect of the writing process. These workshops are open to writers of all levels and genres. No experience or preparation is needed—just show up with curiosity.

Workshops begin Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and are held weekly on Tuesdays from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Eastern / 9:00 to 11:00 AM Pacific.

May 6 – Unblock Your Voice

May 20 – Write with Your Whole Body

June 9 – Make a Location Hum with Meaning

June 23 – Power Your Writing with Nature’s Electricity

July 8 – The Hidden Language of Socialese

July 22 – Get Under the Skin of Your Characters

August 5 – The Secrets of Narrative Momentum

August 19 – The Paradox at the Heart of Your Story

“Each session stands on its own — you don’t need to prepare or catch up. Just show up with a curious mind. At Imaginative Storm, we believe in intuitive, joyful, and powerful creative work that meets you where you are and takes you somewhere new. Join one, a few, or all eight!” exclaims Navé.

Prefer an In-Person Experience?

For those looking to dive deeper in a live, immersive setting, Allegra Huston and James Navé are also offering a series of live workshops and retreats in inspiring locations across North America:

“Write Without Limits”

4-Day Writing Retreat with Allegra Huston and James Navé

Taos, New Mexico | April 20–24, 2025

One spot just opened up!

"Imaginative Storm 2-Day Intensive

with Allegra Huston and James Navé"

La Veta, Colorado | June 21–22, 2025

Limited to 12 participants

“'Write What You Don’t Know' Retreat

3-Day Retreat with Allegra Huston"

Paonia, Colorado | May 28–30, 2025

Limited to 10 participants

"5-Day Memoir Retreat

with Allegra Huston"

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia | Dates: TBD

About Allegra Huston:

Allegra Huston is an accomplished writer, editor, and creativity coach, best known for her memoir Love Child, the novel Say My Name, and the award-winning short film Good Luck, Mr. Gorski. She co-founded the Imaginative Storm writing method, developed alongside James Navé, and co-authored the book and online course Write What You Don’t Know.

With a distinguished career as a writer and publisher in the UK and the US, Huston has worked closely with three Booker Prize winners, two Nobel Prize winners, and renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. She leads an annual memoir workshop in Nova Scotia and has taught at institutions such as the University of Oklahoma, the National University of Ireland, Galway, and the Taos Writers Conference. Her work is rooted in helping writers access their authentic voices and navigate the complexities of storytelling.

About James Navé:

James Navé is a poet, storyteller, and educator with over three decades of experience empowering writers and artists to unlock their creative potential. He co-founded the Imaginative Storm writing method with Allegra Huston and is the co-creator of the Write What You Don’t Know method, which inspires writers to explore storytelling through intuitive expression.

A seasoned performer and spoken-word artist, Navé has toured globally, bringing poetry to audiences from Mauritania to the Philippines. He pioneered the Poetry Slam movement and co-founded Poetry Alive!, a program that has reached over 3 million schoolchildren.

Navé has taught at renowned institutions, including the Open Center in New York, the North Carolina Outward Bound School, the University of Oklahoma, and the University of Alabama. He holds an MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts and has been a featured instructor at LEAF Global Arts, fostering creativity in diverse communities worldwide.

