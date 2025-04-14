Droxic Strengthens Presence in the Nordics Through Strategic Partnership with DynamicWeb

AARHUS, DENMARK, April 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Droxic is proud to announce its official partnership with DynamicWeb, a platform that has shown strong and sustained growth in the CMS, eCommerce and PIM market. With its combination of deep expertise and international scale, Droxic is excited to add DynamicWeb as a technology to its services.

As an international midsize implementation partner, Droxic works exclusively with senior developers and experienced web specialists. Thanks to its efficient international structure, Droxic is able to deliver projects at competitive rates, while maintaining the highest standards of quality and expertise.

"The decision to become a DynamicWeb partner was a logical step," says Pavel Simov, CEO & Co-Founder at Droxic. "DynamicWeb's strong growth and powerful combination of CMS, eCommerce, and PIM—both as a platform and as a composable solution—align perfectly with Droxic’s expertise and ambition to help businesses in their digital transformation and growth plans."

"DynamicWeb’s continued global success is driven by strong collaborations with ambitious and capable partners. Droxic brings a senior-level team, international delivery strength, and deep digital expertise—exactly the kind of qualities we look for in a strategic partner. We’re excited to have them onboard to help deliver great results for customers across regions."

— Brede Bjerke, Chief Sales Officer, DynamicWeb

Through this partnership, Droxic strengthens its position, as well as DynamicWeb’s, in the Nordics, Benelux and DACH region and further expands its portfolio with a future-proof platform that helps businesses elevate their CMS, eCommerce and Product Information Management (PIM) to the next level.

About Droxic

Droxic is an international digital agency and implementation partner specializing in CMS, eCommerce, PIM, and digital transformation. Since its founding in 2012, Droxic has been driven by a clear ambition: to deliver quality work, exceed client expectations, and enjoy the journey along the way.

Fast forward to today, Droxic is a trusted partner for digital growth—supporting both agencies and end clients across the globe with senior-only teams and a proactive, collaborative approach.

Droxic works with modern digital platforms such as DynamicWeb, Sitecore, Optimizely, Magento, Umbraco, Shopware, and other headless and composable technologies.

Trusted by Leading Brands: Droxic partners with BMW, HMD Global, Grohe, Gasag, Ovo Energy, Viessmann, Delivery Hero, and Heineken, helping them elevate their digital presence and commerce capabilities.

For more information, visit www.droxic.com.

