His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Acquires Warrants in Diginex (DGNX) for USD300 Million

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, a member of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family, is pleased to announce the purchase of warrants convertible into 6.75 million shares of Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX), a global leader in ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Sustainable RegTech, via his solely owned investment vehicle Nomas Global Investments L.L.C – S.P.C. Upon paying an additional ~USD69.2m to Diginex for full conversion, His Highness will hold ~22.7% of Diginex’s outstanding shares (as of today), further solidifying His Highness’ strategic investment in the company’s mission to drive global sustainability and technological innovation, while strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a global hub for sustainable finance hub.This significant investment follows the recently announced strategic partnership between His Highness and Diginex, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on March 17, 2025. The alliance outlines plan to support Diginex’s dual listing of its ordinary shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) alongside its Nasdaq listing, as well as a planned capital raise of up to USD250m targeting large long-term institutional investors in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The warrant purchase reflects His Highness’ confidence in Diginex’s growth and leadership in sustainable finance and regulatory technology.“Investing in Diginex reflects my unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability, both in the UAE and globally,” said His Highness. “This acquisition strengthens our partnership and positions Diginex at the forefront of addressing critical sustainability challenges, aligning with the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 goals.”Diginex, renowned for its solutions in ESG, climate, and supply chain data management, leverages blockchain, AI, and machine learning technologies to empower businesses and governments to enhance transparency and accountability. The company’s dual-listing initiative on the ADX, supported by His Highness, aims to tap into the Middle East’s capital markets and establish Abu Dhabi as a global center for sustainable finance.The warrants, exercisable into 6.75 million DGNX shares via three tranches, were purchased from Rhino Ventures Limited, the solely owned investment vehicle of Miles Pelham, Founder and Chairman of Diginex, for USD300m in cash payment, and further. This acquisition enhances His Highness’ stake and signals strong confidence in Diginex’s growth strategy, including planned acquisitions in AI, sustainability, and supply chain sectors.About His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al NahyanA visionary leader from Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family, His Highness is dedicated to advancing economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation in the UAE. Through strategic investments, he continues to shape a future aligned with the nation’s long-term goals.About Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX)Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands company with subsidiaries in the UK, USA, and Hong Kong, began operations in 2020. As a software firm, it empowers organizations to address ESG, climate, and sustainability challenges using blockchain, machine learning, and data analysis. Diginex’s solutions help companies collect, analyze, and report sustainability data with ease.For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/

