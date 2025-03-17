His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan announces Strategic Partnership with Diginex (Nasdaq: DGNX)

Nomas Diginex MOU Signing Ceremony

Nomas announces Strategic Partnership with Diginex (Nasdaq: DGNX) for ADX Dual Listing, USD$250 Mn Capital Injection to Advance Sustainable Finance in the UAE

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Royal Family, said that he is pleased to announce a groundbreaking strategic partnership for the United Arab Emirates with Diginex (NASDAQ: DGNX), a global leader in a leader in ESG sustainable RegTech. This collaboration includes working with the Company for a dual listing of the Company’s ordinary shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”) and a planned capital injection of up to USD$250 million, marking a significant milestone in the UAE’s journey toward enabling sustainable and innovation-driven economy.This partnership aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2050 strategy, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable finance and cutting-edge sustainable RegTech technologies. By combining His Highness’s commitment to economic diversification with Diginex’s expertise in RegTech and sustainable finance solutions, the collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of sustainable investment practices across the region and beyond.A Vision for Sustainable GrowthThe partnership will also explore opportunities to collaborate with local institutions, including government entities, financial regulators, and private sector leaders, to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional leader in sustainable finance innovation.This announcement underscores the region’s dedication to fostering a resilient and diversified economy in line with the UAE’s long-term ambitions. By championing sustainable finance, the partnership with Diginex is poised to create a ripple effect, inspiring similar initiatives across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and globally.With a focus on responsible and sustainable business practices, this collaboration will empower businesses and investors in the UAE to align their portfolios with global sustainability goals while driving long-term economic value.In the context of the GCC, there is a potential US$2 Trillion in cumulative GDP that can be unlocked by 2030, driven largely by sectors like renewable energy, sustainable water management, and energy-efficient infrastructure. FAB, the UAE’s leading bank, has already supported AED216 Billion in sustainable and transition financing projects – representing 43% of its AED500 Billion goal for 2030 – driven by strong client demand for ESG-focused financing.Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, said "This strategic partnership and planned capital raise in the region reflects our long-standing commitment to both technology and sustainability in the UAE. We must address sustainability challenges, develop strategic frameworks, and craft innovative solutions to ensure a prosperous future for all. Sustainability is a cornerstone of the nation’s strategies, as the UAE continues its unwavering efforts to harness resources and capabilities to drive global sustainable economic and social development."The anticipated capital raise pursuant to the MOU with Nomas Global Investments L.L.C. SPC will be focused on large long-term strategic institutional investors and will fuel Diginex’s acquisition strategy, targeting innovative firms in the AI, sustainability, and supply chain sectors by leveraging access to a new regional investor base and opportunities in the UAE, broader GCC region, and support Diginex’s global growth goals.The dual listing process will adhere to ADX’s rigorous listing standards, ensuring transparency and investor protection. It is anticipated that the necessary regulatory steps and capital-raising activities will occur in the coming quarters, with further details to be announced as the partnership progresses. However, a dual listing comes with its normal regulatory processes and there can be no assurance that Diginex’s planned dual listing of its ordinary shares on the ADX, and capital raise will be successful.About Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al NahyanA visionary leader within Abu Dhabi’s Royal Family, Shaikh Mohammed Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan is committed to advancing economic diversification, sustainability, and innovation in the UAE. Through strategic investments and partnerships, he continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s futureAbout Diginex Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044) is an impact technology business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.The award-winning Diginex ESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/

