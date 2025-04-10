Minister Blade Nzimande: CSIR visit by the President Cyril Ramaphosa

Honourable President of the Republic, His Excellency Mr Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa

Mr President, on behalf of South Africa’s public science system, I extend our heartfelt gratitude for accepting our invitation to visit one of the country’s premier science and technology institutions – the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

As you are aware, the core mandate of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation is to advance South Africa’s national development agenda as outlined in the National Development Plan and the strategic priorities of the 7th Administration.

This is pursued through the National System of Innovation (NSI), which serves as a key instrument to:

Drive transformative and inclusive economic growth

Enhance the productive capacity of enterprises

Improve quality of life

Build a capable, ethical and developmental state

Strengthen national resilience against external shocks

Today, more than ever before, science, technology and innovation (STI) serve as decisive levers for societal advancement. No country can realise sustainable economic and social progress without a firm commitment to building its STI capabilities.

We are acutely aware that globally, STI is not only used to drive development but also to assert dominance. It is a choice – one with profound consequences. Our government remains committed to the ethical application of STI to promote inclusive development, democracy and peace.

STI as a catalyst for change

STI contributes to society in four critical ways:

As a driver of inclusive, transformative socio-economic development As a foundation for resilience and human security As an economic sector producing high-value goods and services As a tool of diplomacy, enabling cooperation and global goodwill

The CSIR as a strategic national asset

In this regard, the CSIR stands out as one of the crown jewels of South Africa’s science and innovation landscape. With a formidable assembly of top scientists and researchers, it is well-positioned to support government’s goals – inclusive growth, job creation, poverty reduction, and nation-building.

Since the adoption of the 1996 White Paper on Science and Technology, and more recently the Decadal Plan (2022–2032), the CSIR has made significant contributions across strategic sectors including health, defence, energy, construction, mining, manufacturing, and digital innovation.

Responsive innovation in action

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the CSIR responded swiftly, designing and manufacturing ventilators within three months, converting labs for testing, and licensing IP for local production of PCR test kits by a black-owned company, Cape Bio.

The CSIR has also been pivotal in addressing climate challenges. In response to the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods, the CSIR, together with SANSA, provided crucial satellite data to assist with disaster response planning.

In the mining sector, CSIR is helping to improve safety and sustainability through the Mandela Mining Precinct, in partnership with the private sector.

On the digital frontier, CSIR’s Foundational Digital Capabilities Research, Cybersecurity, and National Policy Data Observatory is enhancing our ability to safeguard critical infrastructure and institutions from cyber threats. This work is vital as we deepen our participation in the global digital economy.

Future outlook

Mr President, the CSIR’s cross-sectoral expertise allows it to support high-growth, high-impact sectors – particularly those with potential to absorb labour, boost exports and stimulate inclusive growth.

As we navigate the challenges of trade disruptions, climate change, and technological disruption, we must position South Africa to lead in areas such as green hydrogen, critical minerals, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

I firmly believe that with enhanced support and greater participation from the private sector, the CSIR can deepen its societal and industrial impact.

The guiding vision I have shared with the Department and the CSIR is simple: to place science, technology and innovation at the heart of government, education, industry and society.

With your continued support, Mr President, we can take bold steps to expand the mission and impact of the NSI – and by extension, the CSIR – for the renewal of our economy and the betterment of our society.

Mr President, thank you once again for your time, leadership and unwavering support for science, technology and innovation.

It is now my honour and privilege to invite His Excellency, Mr Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, to address us.

Thank you.

