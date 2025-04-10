Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Market projected to surpass US$56.503 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.26%

The subcutaneous drug delivery market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% from US$41.704 billion in 2025 to US$56.503 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the subcutaneous drug delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$56.503 billion by 2030.The global subcutaneous drug delivery market is experiencing significant growth as more and more patients and healthcare providers seek out convenient and effective treatment options. This market, which involves the delivery of medication through a small needle inserted under the skin.One of the key drivers of this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and autoimmune disorders. These conditions often require long-term treatment, making subcutaneous drug delivery an attractive option for patients who want to avoid frequent visits to the doctor's office or hospital. Additionally, the rise in geriatric population and the growing demand for self-administered treatments are also contributing to the market's expansion.The subcutaneous drug delivery market is also benefiting from advancements in technology and the development of innovative drug delivery devices. These devices, such as autoinjectors and pen injectors, offer improved accuracy, safety, and ease of use for patients. Furthermore, the growing trend of home healthcare and telemedicine is creating a favorable environment for the market's growth, as patients can receive their medication at home without the need for in-person appointments.As the demand for convenient and effective treatment options continues to rise, the subcutaneous drug delivery market is expected to see even more growth in the coming years.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/subcutaneous-drug-delivery-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the subcutaneous drug delivery market that have been covered are Gerresheimer AG, Ypsomed AG, Medtronic Plc, Sanofi, Novo Nordisk, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Elcam Medical Group, among others.The market analytics report segments the subcutaneous drug delivery market as follows:• By Product Type:o Prefilled syringeso Pen injectoro Autoinjectorso Wearable injectorso Needle-free Injectors• By Application:o Diabeteso Fertilityo Oncologyo Others• By End-Users:o Hospitals and Clinicso Homecare Settingso Ambulatory Surgical Centers• By Geography:• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Gerresheimer AG• Ypsomed AG• Medtronic Plc• Sanofi• Novo Nordisk• Becton, Dickinson and Company• Elcam Medical Group• Unilife Corporation• Insulet Corporation• Eli Lilly and CompanyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Microneedle Drug Delivery System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-microneedle-drug-delivery-market • Drug Delivery Polymer Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/drug-delivery-polymer-market • Nasal Drug Delivery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/nasal-drug-delivery-market • Oral Drug Delivery Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/oral-drug-delivery-market • Novel Drug Delivery System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/novel-drug-delivery-system-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 