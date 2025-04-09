Submit Release
Senate Bill 545 Printer's Number 570

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 570

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

545

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, ROTHMAN, VOGEL AND J. WARD,

APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 9, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), entitled

"An act establishing a fixed minimum wage and overtime rates

for employes, with certain exceptions; providing for minimum

rates for learners and apprentices; creating a Minimum Wage

Advisory Board and defining its powers and duties; conferring

powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Labor and

Industry; imposing duties on employers; and providing

penalties," further providing for exemptions and for duty of

employer.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5(a) of the act of January 17, 1968

(P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, is

amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 5. Exemptions.--(a) Employment in the following

classifications shall be exempt from both the minimum wage and

overtime provisions of this act:

* * *

(13) Employes who have entered into a contract to play

baseball at the minor league level and who are compensated

pursuant to the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

