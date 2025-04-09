Senate Bill 545 Printer's Number 570
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 570
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
545
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY YAW, MILLER, ROTHMAN, VOGEL AND J. WARD,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 9, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), entitled
"An act establishing a fixed minimum wage and overtime rates
for employes, with certain exceptions; providing for minimum
rates for learners and apprentices; creating a Minimum Wage
Advisory Board and defining its powers and duties; conferring
powers and imposing duties upon the Department of Labor and
Industry; imposing duties on employers; and providing
penalties," further providing for exemptions and for duty of
employer.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5(a) of the act of January 17, 1968
(P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968, is
amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 5. Exemptions.--(a) Employment in the following
classifications shall be exempt from both the minimum wage and
overtime provisions of this act:
* * *
(13) Employes who have entered into a contract to play
baseball at the minor league level and who are compensated
pursuant to the terms of a collective bargaining agreement that
