Senate Resolution 71 Printer's Number 572
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 572
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
71
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, KANE, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, SANTARSIERO,
SCHWANK, CAPPELLETTI, VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, COSTA AND HUGHES,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"
in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol
do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related
problems are among the most significant public health issues in
the country; and
WHEREAS, According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use
and Health, alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects an estimated 28.8
million adults in the United States; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, approximately 140,000 people die from alcohol-
related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading
preventable cause of death in the nation; and
WHEREAS, Each April since 1987, the National Council on
Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc., has sponsored "Alcohol
Awareness Month" to increase public awareness and understanding,
reduce stigma toward seeking help and encourage local
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.