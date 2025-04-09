Senate Resolution 71 Printer's Number 572

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 572

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Alcohol Awareness Month"

in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Most adults in the United States who drink alcohol

do so moderately and without complications, yet alcohol-related

problems are among the most significant public health issues in

the country; and

WHEREAS, According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use

and Health, alcohol use disorder (AUD) affects an estimated 28.8

million adults in the United States; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, approximately 140,000 people die from alcohol-

related causes annually, making alcohol the fourth leading

preventable cause of death in the nation; and

WHEREAS, Each April since 1987, the National Council on

Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Inc., has sponsored "Alcohol

Awareness Month" to increase public awareness and understanding,

reduce stigma toward seeking help and encourage local

