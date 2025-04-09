Submit Release
Senate Resolution 63 Printer's Number 577

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - WHEREAS, While many seniors, disabled veterans and

hardworking Pennsylvanians struggle to make ends meet, billions

of dollars continue to flow to foreign countries for unwarranted

projects that serve no public purpose; and

WHEREAS, The illuminating work of DOGE has exposed these

money laundering schemes and corruption, ensuring transparency

and accountability in our government; and

WHEREAS, Elon Musk's innovative approach to efficiency-

leveraging automation, data-driven decisionmaking and

reimagining legacy systems has not only revolutionized private

industry, but has also delivered substantial savings for

taxpayers; and

WHEREAS, As the founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink

and The Boring Company, Mr. Musk has been a leader in disruptive

innovations across various sectors, from electric vehicles to

space exploration; and

WHEREAS, It is essential now to recognize and harness Mr.

Musk's insights for the public sector; and

WHEREAS, By embracing technological advancements and

incorporating them into public services, public officials can

reduce costs, create new job opportunities and foster a

government that is responsive, sustainable and forward-thinking;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

urge each member of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation to

commend and support the Department of Government Efficiency; and

be it further

RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

recognize that as we enter a new era of government efficiency

and technological advancement, it is imperative to fully stand

