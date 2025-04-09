Senate Resolution 63 Printer's Number 577
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - WHEREAS, While many seniors, disabled veterans and
hardworking Pennsylvanians struggle to make ends meet, billions
of dollars continue to flow to foreign countries for unwarranted
projects that serve no public purpose; and
WHEREAS, The illuminating work of DOGE has exposed these
money laundering schemes and corruption, ensuring transparency
and accountability in our government; and
WHEREAS, Elon Musk's innovative approach to efficiency-
leveraging automation, data-driven decisionmaking and
reimagining legacy systems has not only revolutionized private
industry, but has also delivered substantial savings for
taxpayers; and
WHEREAS, As the founder and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink
and The Boring Company, Mr. Musk has been a leader in disruptive
innovations across various sectors, from electric vehicles to
space exploration; and
WHEREAS, It is essential now to recognize and harness Mr.
Musk's insights for the public sector; and
WHEREAS, By embracing technological advancements and
incorporating them into public services, public officials can
reduce costs, create new job opportunities and foster a
government that is responsive, sustainable and forward-thinking;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
urge each member of the Pennsylvania Congressional Delegation to
commend and support the Department of Government Efficiency; and
be it further
RESOLVED, That the Senate of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
recognize that as we enter a new era of government efficiency
and technological advancement, it is imperative to fully stand
