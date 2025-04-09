Submit Release
Senate Resolution 76 Printer's Number 579

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 579

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

76

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, COMITTA, KANE,

HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, BROWN AND PHILLIPS-HILL,

APRIL 9, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "National

Public Safety Telecommunications Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week"

began in 1994 when President Clinton signed Presidential

Proclamation 6667; and

WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week" is

celebrated annually during the second week of April to recognize

the invaluable work of 911 dispatchers and workers, emergency

communications centers, public safety answering points, public

safety communications centers, emergency operations centers and

other public safety command centers; and

WHEREAS, Their work includes dispatching emergency responses,

assisting first responders with communication at incidents,

instructing first aid care over the phone to 911 callers and

comforting someone during the most stressful time of their life;

and

WHEREAS, This work requires 24/7, year-round service and can

