Senate Resolution 76 Printer's Number 579
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - PRINTER'S NO. 579
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
76
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, MARTIN, COMITTA, KANE,
HUGHES, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, BROWN AND PHILLIPS-HILL,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 9, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 13 through 19, 2025, as "National
Public Safety Telecommunications Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week"
began in 1994 when President Clinton signed Presidential
Proclamation 6667; and
WHEREAS, "National Public Safety Telecommunications Week" is
celebrated annually during the second week of April to recognize
the invaluable work of 911 dispatchers and workers, emergency
communications centers, public safety answering points, public
safety communications centers, emergency operations centers and
other public safety command centers; and
WHEREAS, Their work includes dispatching emergency responses,
assisting first responders with communication at incidents,
instructing first aid care over the phone to 911 callers and
comforting someone during the most stressful time of their life;
and
WHEREAS, This work requires 24/7, year-round service and can
