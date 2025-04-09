Senate Bill 582 Printer's Number 589
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - 45 days each year.
(B) The agency shall act to approve or
disapprove applications within 60 days of the
application submission deadline each year.
(C) Applications which have not been approved or
disapproved by the commissioner within 60 days after
the close of the application period each year shall
be deemed approved.
(iii) Upon request by a fire company, the
commissioner shall extend the period to submit required
reports for 15 additional days. The fire company does not
have to have demonstrated a hardship or undue burden. A
fire company may only make a request under this
subparagraph once every three years.
* * *
§ 7823. Award of grants.
* * *
(c) Time for filing application and department action.--
* * *
(2) (i) EMS companies seeking grants under this chapter
shall submit completed applications to the commissioner.
[The]
(ii) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii):
(A) The application period shall remain open for
45 days each year.
(B) The commissioner shall act to approve or
disapprove applications within 60 days of the
application submission deadline each year.
(C) Applications which have not been approved or
disapproved by the commissioner within 60 days after
