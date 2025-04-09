Senate Bill 582 Printer's Number 589

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - 45 days each year.

(B) The agency shall act to approve or

disapprove applications within 60 days of the

application submission deadline each year.

(C) Applications which have not been approved or

disapproved by the commissioner within 60 days after

the close of the application period each year shall

be deemed approved.

(iii) Upon request by a fire company, the

commissioner shall extend the period to submit required

reports for 15 additional days. The fire company does not

have to have demonstrated a hardship or undue burden. A

fire company may only make a request under this

subparagraph once every three years.

* * *

§ 7823. Award of grants.

* * *

(c) Time for filing application and department action.--

* * *

(2) (i) EMS companies seeking grants under this chapter

shall submit completed applications to the commissioner.

[The]

(ii) Except as provided under subparagraph (iii):

(A) The application period shall remain open for

45 days each year.

(B) The commissioner shall act to approve or

disapprove applications within 60 days of the

application submission deadline each year.

(C) Applications which have not been approved or

disapproved by the commissioner within 60 days after

20250SB0582PN0589 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30