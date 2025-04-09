Submit Release
Senate Bill 584 Printer's Number 591

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - department's District 10. Additionally, he briefly served as

the acting Director of the Department of Transportation's

Bureau of Project Delivery.

(4) In December 2016, Mr. McAuley became the

department's Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration and

was appointed the Executive Deputy Secretary of

Transportation on January 7, 2020.

(5) Mr. McAuley played an instrumental role in the

advancement of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Public

Private Partnership contract to deliver 558 bridges

Statewide, the first of its scope in the United States.

(6) In addition to his work at the Department of

Transportation, Mr. McAuley was an active member of the

American Association of State Highway and Transportation

Officials and served as chair of its Innovation Initiative as

well as chair of the National Cooperative Highway Research

Program.

(7) On February 28, 2021, George McAuley passed away at

58 years of age, leaving behind his loving wife of 35 years,

Stephanie (née Willyard) McAuley, and their daughter Megan.

(8) To commemorate Mr. McAuley's exceptional service and

leadership, the Department of Transportation established The

George W. McAuley, Jr., P.E. Award for Innovation. The award

recognizes employee-driven teams of three or more that help

to promote and foster continuous improvement at the

Department of Transportation by advancing an innovation or

solving a problem.

(9) Mr. McAuley's distinguished service at the

Department of Transportation has improved highway safety in

this Commonwealth and is deserving of recognition.

