Senate Bill 584 Printer's Number 591

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - department's District 10. Additionally, he briefly served as
the acting Director of the Department of Transportation's
Bureau of Project Delivery.
(4) In December 2016, Mr. McAuley became the
department's Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration and
was appointed the Executive Deputy Secretary of
Transportation on January 7, 2020.
(5) Mr. McAuley played an instrumental role in the
advancement of Pennsylvania's Rapid Bridge Replacement Public
Private Partnership contract to deliver 558 bridges
Statewide, the first of its scope in the United States.
(6) In addition to his work at the Department of
Transportation, Mr. McAuley was an active member of the
American Association of State Highway and Transportation
Officials and served as chair of its Innovation Initiative as
well as chair of the National Cooperative Highway Research
Program.
(7) On February 28, 2021, George McAuley passed away at
58 years of age, leaving behind his loving wife of 35 years,
Stephanie (née Willyard) McAuley, and their daughter Megan.
(8) To commemorate Mr. McAuley's exceptional service and
leadership, the Department of Transportation established The
George W. McAuley, Jr., P.E. Award for Innovation. The award
recognizes employee-driven teams of three or more that help
to promote and foster continuous improvement at the
Department of Transportation by advancing an innovation or
solving a problem.
(9) Mr. McAuley's distinguished service at the
Department of Transportation has improved highway safety in
this Commonwealth and is deserving of recognition.
