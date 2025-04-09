Senate Bill 588 Printer's Number 595
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - with a worker and each observation at a public work project
site on a form prescribed by the department. No later than 48
hours after recording an interview or observation on a form
under this paragraph, the program participant shall submit a
copy of the form to the department. A form under this
paragraph shall be considered property of the department.
(7) The program participant shall provide a copy of each
complaint or job start checklist received from a worker,
contractor or subcontractor on a public work project site to
the department within 48 hours of receipt. A copy of the
complaint or job start checklist under this paragraph shall
be considered property of the department.
(8) While on a public work project site, the program
participant may not record a video or photograph on public
property without the consent of the secretary. A recorded
video or photograph authorized under this paragraph shall be
considered property of the department. The program
participant shall submit a recorded video or photograph
authorized under this paragraph to the department within 24
hours of recording the video or taking the photograph. The
program participant may not copy a recorded video or
photograph authorized under this paragraph without the
consent of the department.
(d) Entry to project sites.--The department, a department
employee or a program participant shall be able to freely enter
a public work project site for the purpose of engaging in an act
authorized under subsection (a) and may not be unreasonably
denied entry to the public work project site. While on the
public work project site, the program participant may be
required to check in with the public work project site
