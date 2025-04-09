Senate Bill 588 Printer's Number 595

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - with a worker and each observation at a public work project

site on a form prescribed by the department. No later than 48

hours after recording an interview or observation on a form

under this paragraph, the program participant shall submit a

copy of the form to the department. A form under this

paragraph shall be considered property of the department.

(7) The program participant shall provide a copy of each

complaint or job start checklist received from a worker,

contractor or subcontractor on a public work project site to

the department within 48 hours of receipt. A copy of the

complaint or job start checklist under this paragraph shall

be considered property of the department.

(8) While on a public work project site, the program

participant may not record a video or photograph on public

property without the consent of the secretary. A recorded

video or photograph authorized under this paragraph shall be

considered property of the department. The program

participant shall submit a recorded video or photograph

authorized under this paragraph to the department within 24

hours of recording the video or taking the photograph. The

program participant may not copy a recorded video or

photograph authorized under this paragraph without the

consent of the department.

(d) Entry to project sites.--The department, a department

employee or a program participant shall be able to freely enter

a public work project site for the purpose of engaging in an act

authorized under subsection (a) and may not be unreasonably

denied entry to the public work project site. While on the

public work project site, the program participant may be

required to check in with the public work project site

