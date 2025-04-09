Senate Bill 592 Printer's Number 600
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - procedures, regulations and legislation that aid individuals
with disabilities in this Commonwealth.
(2) Serve as the Governor's liaison to individuals with
disabilities on policies, procedures, regulations and
legislation that affect individuals with disabilities in
order to ensure that State government is accessible,
accountable and responsive to individuals with disabilities.
(3) Serve as a resource to all departments, commissions
and agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction to ensure that
government entities are cognizant of the needs of individuals
with disabilities and that government entities' respective
services and programs are accessible to those individuals.
(4) Work with the Governor and the agencies under the
Governor's jurisdiction to monitor the hiring, retention and
promotion practices of the Commonwealth relating to the
employment of individuals with disabilities in order to
ensure that there are no discriminatory practices within the
Commonwealth.
(5) Perform other duties as the Governor may assign in
planning for services and programs for individuals with
disabilities and the individuals' family and guardians.
(b) Studies and reports.--The committee may conduct studies
and issue reports upon request and as the committee deems
necessary on issues affecting individuals with disabilities in
this Commonwealth.
(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section may be construed
to prevent the committee from establishing ad hoc work groups or
local boards to assist in research and other duties necessary to
carry out the mission of the office.
CHAPTER 7
20250SB0592PN0600 - 9 -
