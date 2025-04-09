Senate Bill 592 Printer's Number 600

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - procedures, regulations and legislation that aid individuals

with disabilities in this Commonwealth.

(2) Serve as the Governor's liaison to individuals with

disabilities on policies, procedures, regulations and

legislation that affect individuals with disabilities in

order to ensure that State government is accessible,

accountable and responsive to individuals with disabilities.

(3) Serve as a resource to all departments, commissions

and agencies under the Governor's jurisdiction to ensure that

government entities are cognizant of the needs of individuals

with disabilities and that government entities' respective

services and programs are accessible to those individuals.

(4) Work with the Governor and the agencies under the

Governor's jurisdiction to monitor the hiring, retention and

promotion practices of the Commonwealth relating to the

employment of individuals with disabilities in order to

ensure that there are no discriminatory practices within the

Commonwealth.

(5) Perform other duties as the Governor may assign in

planning for services and programs for individuals with

disabilities and the individuals' family and guardians.

(b) Studies and reports.--The committee may conduct studies

and issue reports upon request and as the committee deems

necessary on issues affecting individuals with disabilities in

this Commonwealth.

(c) Construction.--Nothing in this section may be construed

to prevent the committee from establishing ad hoc work groups or

local boards to assist in research and other duties necessary to

carry out the mission of the office.

CHAPTER 7

20250SB0592PN0600 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30