Senate Bill 605 Printer's Number 613
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - NONE
PRINTER'S NO. 613
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
605
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL, BAKER AND J. WARD,
APRIL 9, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 9, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, providing for interstate compacts.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That Article III be amended by adding a section to read:
§ 33. Interstate compacts.
The General Assembly shall not enact a law that authorizes
the Commonwealth to be a party to, or to participate in, an
interstate compact which has a term of more than 10 years or
which provides for an automatic renewal or extension of the
interstate compact, but the General Assembly may periodically
reauthorize the law for additional periods not to exceed 10
years and may renew or extend the term of an interstate compact
by a law enacted or joint resolution adopted no later than four
months nor more than 10 months prior to the general election
