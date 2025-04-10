DLNR News Release – STATE WILDLIFE ACTION PLAN INPUT SOUGHT, April 9, 2025
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN N.S. CHANG
CHAIRPERSON
COMMUNITY INVITED TO HELP SHAPE THE 2025 STATE WILDLIFE ACTION PLAN
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 9, 2025
HONOLULU – Community input is sought to guide wildlife conservation statewide. The DLNR Divisions of Aquatic Resources (DAR) and Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) invite the public to review the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP). This review process is an opportunity for residents, conservation partners, and other stakeholders to share their views on conservation priorities for Hawaiʻi’s unique native wildlife and habitats.
The SWAP is a comprehensive statewide framework for conserving species and habitats. Updated every 10 years, the SWAP identifies “Species of Greatest Conservation Need” and outlines voluntary, proactive strategies for protection and restoration.
“We want to hear from everyone — whether you’re a researcher, educator, cultural practitioner, landowner, or just someone who cares about Hawaiʻi’s native wildlife,” said Maya Goodoni, DAR watershed management specialist. “Your insights help ensure the SWAP reflects what matters most to the people and ecosystems of Hawaiʻi.”
The public review will include an overview of the SWAP process, highlight key updates for 2025, and provide space for public questions and feedback.
The SWAP plays a key role in securing federal funding through the State and Tribal Wildlife Grants Program and supports collaborative conservation efforts across the Hawaiian Islands.
The public review will take place virtually via Zoom. Two meeting times, one in the morning and one in the evening, will present the same information.
Meeting details:
- Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025
- Times: AM Session:10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
PM Session: 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Help us shape the future of wildlife conservation in Hawaiʻi. Join the conversation and share your manaʻo.
# # #
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
More information – SWAP Storymap: https://storymaps.arcgis.com/stories/db7a7d6c37ec4e648bca41dc6549a148
Media Contact:
Patti Jette
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
808-587-0396
Email: [email protected]
