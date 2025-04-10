Shades By Shan Makes History as First Latina-Owned Indie Brand to Launch 40 Inclusive Concealers—at JCPenney Nationwide

We didn’t just create a concealer—we created a movement” — Shan Berries, Founder and CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shades By Shan, the Latina-owned beauty brand known for its high-performance formulas and powerful give-back mission, is proud to announce its most inclusive launch yet: a 40-shade concealer collection. Debuting April 10, the line will be available exclusively at all JCPenney Beauty stores nationwide and at ShadesByShan.com.

This milestone marks the first time a Latina-owned indie beauty brand has launched a 40-shade concealer range at a major retailer.

“We didn’t just create a concealer—we created a movement,” says founder and CEO Shan Berries.

“Our community shaped every shade and every detail. They helped us test, swatch, and model this product because this brand isn’t just ours; it’s theirs, too.” She continues, “My sister Erika and I started Shades By Shan in our mom’s basement with just two products, driven by passion and a big dream. This launch is the ultimate testament to how far we’ve come.

The 40-shade concealer collection features a creamy, lightweight, and buildable formula made in Korea. Packed with skin-loving ingredients like caffeine to depuff and brighten, shea butter to hydrate, and licorice root to even tone, it delivers medium to full coverage and lasts over 16 hours.

Designed to move with your skin, it melts in effortlessly for a smooth, natural finish that lasts all day. Whether you’re brightening, sculpting, or spot-concealing, this flexible formula builds beautifully without feeling heavy, making it a must-have in your routine. The soft, tapered wand allows for precise application, so you can easily touch up or go full glam in seconds. It’s the concealer that truly does it all.

A portion of every purchase supports the brand’s MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation, which has already helped over 100 single-parent families across the U.S. with financial assistance — and it's just getting started.

This powerful launch also marks the next step in Shades By Shan’s evolution into a full cosmetics line while staying true to its core: giving back.

The Concealer is now available exclusively at JCPenney Beauty and ShadesByShan.com for $25.

ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:

Shades By Shan is a San Francisco–based, Latina-owned beauty brand that proves makeup can look good and do good. Launched in June 2018 by sisters Shan and Erika, the brand was inspired by their upbringing with a single mother and built to give back to families just like theirs.

Through their 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The MamaBerries Foundation, a portion of every Shades By Shan purchase directly supports single parents across the U.S. To date, the foundation has helped over 100 families.

Now available nationwide through IPSY, BoxyCharm, and in 600+ JCPenney Beauty stores, Shades By Shan has grown from a passion project into a national movement—powered by a small but mighty team committed to creating change through cosmetics. This is beauty with impact.

This is Shades By Shan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.