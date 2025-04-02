Indie Brand Shades By Shan Cosmetics Launches 40-Shade Concealer Line at JCPenney Beauty Stores Nationwide

With skin-loving performance at its core, every purchase supports single parents through the MamaBerries Foundation, turning beauty into real change

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shades By Shan, a women, sister, and Latina-owned beauty brand with a focus on high-performance formulas and a give-back mission, is launching a new product: a 40-shade concealer line, available April 10 exclusively at JCPenney Beauty stores and on ShadesByShan.com. A 40-shade foundation line will also launch in Fall 2025, rounding out the brand's complexion offerings.

The concealer offers a lightweight, buildable formula made in Korea. It incorporates ingredients such as caffeine, shea butter, and licorice root. Designed to provide medium to full coverage, the concealers offer a natural finish and are formulated to last up to 16+ hours.

In conjunction with the launch, Shades By Shan has created a community-driven campaign that features loyal customers and beauty enthusiasts who shared their personal stories and modeled the product. The campaign reflects the diverse group of individuals who have supported the brand.

"We didn't just create a concealer—we created a movement," says founder and CEO Shan Berries. "Our community shaped every shade and every detail. They helped us test, swatch, and model this product because this brand isn't just ours—it's theirs, too."

She continues, "My sister Erika and I started Shades By Shan out of our mom's basement with just two products, fueled by passion and a dream. Now, to be launching a full complexion line this year—it's surreal. It's proof that magic happens when you create with purpose, for the people, by the people."

This powerful launch also marks the next step in Shades By Shan's evolution into a full cosmetics line—while staying true to its core: giving back. A portion of every purchase supports the brand's MamaBerries Nonprofit Foundation, which has already helped over 100 single-parent families across the U.S. with financial assistance — and it's just getting started.

Launch Party + Shade Matching Event:

Shades By Shan will host a Concealer Launch Party and Shade Matching Event on Saturday, April 12, from 12 to 4 p.m. at JCPenney Eastridge Center in San Jose, CA. Guests can experience the new concealer and get personalized shade recommendations.

Guests can meet the team, get shade matched, snag exclusive perks, win concert tickets, and experience the concealer in real life—guided by pro makeup artists in a fun, feel-good environment.

RSVP: Eventbrite link here

Location: JCPenney Eastridge @ 2230 Eastridge Loop, San Jose, CA 95122

ABOUT SHADES BY SHAN:

Shades By Shan is a San Francisco–based, Latina-owned beauty brand that proves makeup can look good and do good. Launched in June 2018 by sisters Shan and Erika, the brand was inspired by their upbringing with a single mother and built to give back to families just like theirs.

Through their 501(c)(3) nonprofit, The MamaBerries Foundation, a portion of every Shades By Shan purchase directly supports single parents across the U.S. To date, the foundation has helped over 100 families.

Now available nationwide through IPSY, BoxyCharm, and in 600+ JCPenney Beauty stores, Shades By Shan has grown from a passion project into a national movement—powered by a small but mighty team committed to creating change through cosmetics.

This is beauty with impact. This is Shades By Shan.

Media Contact:

Shades By Shan Press Team

Email: Pr@sbscosmetics.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.