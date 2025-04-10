AMMWEC Calls for a Coalition of Interfaith Organizations to Confront Extremism and Antisemitism

Press Briefing with Hostages Press Briefing with Hostage Families Muslim, Jewish, and Christian Leaders Unite AMMWEC board member, Zeba Zebunessa with the father of a hostage

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful demonstration of unity and compassion, interfaith leaders gathered in New York City to stand in solidarity with Israeli hostage families and the Jewish community.The meeting, convened by Sheikh Musa Drammeh, brought together faith leaders, activists, and community members to hear firsthand from families of hostages held in Gaza. The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) and Muslim Women Speakers —two of the nation's leading Muslim women’s organizations—joined the call for solidarity with the Jewish people as Passover, the holiest holiday in Judaism, approaches.During the gathering, family members shared harrowing personal stories of anguish and uncertainty, pleading for their loved ones' safe return. They urged interfaith leaders to use their platforms and influence to advocate for the release of the hostages.“We were deeply moved by the families’ stories and pleas for help,” said Sheikh Musa Drammeh, President of the Muslim-Israel Dialogue. “As interfaith leaders, we recognize the urgency of this crisis and commit to using our collective voices to advocate for the immediate release of all hostages.” Anila Ali , President of AMMWEC, shared her own experience:“We went to Israel—to all the kibbutzim—to bear witness to the atrocities, including the sexual violence Hamas committed against innocent Israelis. We had to witness it ourselves because many in our community were in denial about what happened on October 7th.”Ali called on former President Donald Trump to leverage his influence with the Qatari government to pressure Hamas into releasing the remaining hostages and ending the war it initiated.Referencing the example of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), Ali underscored that Islam prohibits the targeting of innocents:“The Prophet forbade the harming of women and children in war. Those who attempt to justify the slaughter of Israeli civilians under the guise of holy war are not standing on the foundations of our faith. Islam stands for justice, not terror.”Soraya M. Deen, CEO of Muslim Women Speakers and AMMWEC board member, added,“It is not too late for Muslim American leaders, including Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, to demand from Hamas the immediate release of all hostages. Silence is not an option.”The gathering gave families a platform to share their pain, express urgent appeals, and receive support from religious and civic leaders committed to peace, justice, and human dignity. Each testimony was a searing reminder of the human cost of captivity.“We stand united in our demand for the immediate release of all hostages,” said the Honorable Emillie Moatti, former Knesset member and activist. “We will do everything in our power to ensure their voices are heard and that decision-makers act now to secure their freedom.”Dr. Mehnaz Afridi, a Pakistani American professor at Manhattan College and expert in Holocaust education; Lisa Katz of the Combat Antisemitism Movement; and Rabbi Alyssa Thomas-Newborn shared powerful messages of peace, reconciliation, and solidarity with the hostage families.As the Jewish community prepares for Passover—a holiday commemorating the liberation of Prophet Moses (peace be upon him) from Pharaoh’s tyranny—Anila Ali reminded the audience of the broader message:“Today, we pray for the release of all hostages and for an end to the war triggered by Hamas's attacks. The suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis must end. That end will come when Hamas is dismantled and Gazans are free to choose better leaders who value peace.”Sheikh Musa concluded the event with a resounding call to action:“Time is of the essence. No hostage should suffer another day in captivity. We urge people of all faiths to join us—to raise their voices and demand swift action from our leaders.”

