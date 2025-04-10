U.S. Border Patrol commemorates 100th anniversary of Agent Joseph Riley’s sacrifice

Patrol Inspector Joseph Riley

SPOKANE, Wash. — The U.S. Border Patrol’s Spokane Sector honored the legacy of Patrol Inspector Joseph Riley on the 100th anniversary of his tragic death in the line of duty. Inspector Riley, who was the first Border Patrol agent on the northern border to lose his life while serving, passed away on April 6, 1925, following injuries sustained in a vehicle crash during a high-speed pursuit near Eureka, Montana.

A monument honoring Riley was erected at the Eureka Border Patrol Station.

“Inspector Riley's dedication to his community and country serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who protect our nation’s borders,” said Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason Liebe. “Born in Princeton, Nebraska, Riley’s life was one of service—from working on his family’s farm to enlisting in the Navy during World War I, and ultimately joining the Border Patrol in 1924. Despite serving just seven months, his commitment and valor left a lasting impression.

To commemorate this solemn occasion, the Spokane Sector Border Patrol hosted a private memorial ceremony for Inspector Riley’s descendants and colleagues at its station in Eureka. His story was also shared with current agents to inspire and remind them of the profound dedication and service that define the Border Patrol’s mission.

As part of the centennial recognition, the Border Patrol plans to place a historical marker at the site of Riley’s accident. Additionally, his name, already etched into the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C., will be a focal point during the upcoming Police Week ceremonies, ensuring his sacrifice is never forgotten.

“Inspector Riley embodied the values of service, faith, and courage,” said Nathan Albertson, a veteran Border Patrol agent and agency chaplain. “This centennial commemoration is a solemn reminder of the risks our agents face every day, as well as a celebration of the spirit and resilience that drive us forward.”

The U.S. Border Patrol remains committed to honoring the memory of its fallen agents and supporting their families. The agency’s "never forgotten code" ensures that those who have given their lives in the line of duty, like Inspector Joseph Riley, will always be remembered.