L.A. Conservancy Announces the 2025 Last Remaining Seats Classic Film Lineup

The Los Angeles Conservancy's Last Remaining Seats classic film series in historic theatres returns in 2025. Artwork by Ellen Surrey. Credit: Photofest / ©Paramount Pictures Credit: Photofest / ©United Artists

Last Remaining Seats returns to Broadway’s historic theatres with classics like Roman Holiday, High Noon, and a thrilling Alfred Hitchcock Double Feature!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Conservancy, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving culturally and architecturally significant resources in L.A. County, is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of its classic film series in historic theatres: Last Remaining Seats. Set to take place June 7, 14, and 21, 2025, with matinee and evening screenings at the historic Orpheum Theatre (1926), The United Theater on Broadway (1927), and the Million Dollar Theatre (1918). Tickets start at $20 and are now on sale for L.A. Conservancy members and open to the general public on Wednesday, April 16, at laconservancy.org/LRS Last Remaining Seats captures all the magic that makes moviegoing special: epic storytelling, a shared sense of community, and the vibrant atmosphere of beautiful historic theatres welcoming a new generation of fans. With special guests, immersive in-person moments, countless photo-worthy spots, and unexpected delights along the way, Last Remaining Seats promises an experience you won’t soon forget.2025 LAST REMAINING SEATS SCHEDULEAll locations, dates, and films are subject to change. The films in this series are presented as originally created during a different time period and may contain negative attitudes, language, and depictions of people and/or cultures. The Los Angeles Conservancy does not condone these representations.THE FRESHMAN (1925, Silent)THE ORPHEUM THEATRESaturday, June 7, 2025 – 2 p.m.Join us for a 100th-anniversary screening of THE FRESHMAN (1925)! Accompanied live by the powerful sounds of the Mighty Wurlitzer organ, watch Harold Lloyd tackle 1920s college life with a hilarious climax at L.A.’s very own L.A. Memorial Coliseum. Packed with laughter and unforgettable stunts, THE FRESHMAN features Lloyd at his best, proving that even the most unlikely hero can score big! This program also includes the Harold Lloyd silent short NUMBER, PLEASE? (1920).ROMAN HOLIDAY (1953)THE ORPHEUM THEATRESaturday, June 7, 2025 – 8 p.m.Audrey Hepburn delivers a luminous, Oscar-winning performance in this stylish and delightful romantic comedy about a princess exploring Rome incognito who falls in love with an American reporter played by Gregory Peck.THE 39 STEPS (1935)/THE LADY VANISHES (1938)100 Years of Suspense: An Alfred Hitchcock Double FeatureTHE UNITED THEATER ON BROADWAYSaturday, June 14, 2025 – 2 p.m.Alfred Hitchcock made his directorial debut 100 years ago, forever changing the movies. To celebrate, we’re presenting a special DOUBLE FEATURE: a tribute to Hitch! Join us for a truly thrilling afternoon at the movies with two of Hitch’s best British hits — THE 39 STEPS (1935) and THE LADY VANISHES (1938). Don't miss these stylish and tantalizing early classics from the Master of Suspense!HIGH NOON (1952)THE MILLION DOLLAR THEATRESaturday, June 21, 2025 – 2 p.m.HIGH NOON (1952) delivers a real-time Western showdown! In an Oscar-winning performance, Gary Cooper plays Will Kane, a marshal counting down to the moment he must confront a gang of outlaws alone. Also starring the legendary Grace Kelly, Lloyd Bridges, and Katy Jurado, HIGH NOON offers a powerful portrayal of duty, morality, and loyalty.CARMEN JONES (1954)THE MILLION DOLLAR THEATRESaturday, June 21, 2025 – 8 p.m.Get ready for an evening of fiery passion and drama with Dorothy Dandridge and Harry Belafonte in CARMEN JONES, featuring an all-Black cast in stunning Technicolor! This iconic film brings love, twists, and unforgettable chemistry to the silver screen.2025 LAST REMAINING SEATS SPONSORSSERIES SUPPORTING SPONSORGolden Globes FoundationWalter J. and Holly O. Thomson FoundationPRODUCER SERIES SPONSORSComcast NBCUniversalGrand Central MarketParamount PicturesThe United Theater on BroadwaySCREENING SPONSORSDaniel and Craig LoftinCathy and Steve NeedlemanCOMMUNITY SPONSORSDTLA AllianceHistoric Core Business Improvement DistrictMEDIA PARTNERSLAistLos Angeles MagazineABOUT LAST REMAINING SEATSLast Remaining Seats began in 1987 to draw attention to the spectacular yet overlooked and underused historic theatres of Los Angeles. The film series has since become a summer tradition, drawing thousands of people from the region, the nation, and outside the U.S.EVENT DETAILSDATES: June 7, 14, and 21, 2025LOCATIONS: The Orpheum Theatre, The United Theater on Broadway, and The Million Dollar TheatreSINGLE SCREENING TICKETS: $20 L.A. Conservancy Members/$25 General Public/ $10 Youth (17 and under)DOUBLE FEATURE TICKETS: $30 L.A. Conservancy Members/$35 General Public/ $15 Youth (17 and under)Tickets available at laconservancy.org/LRSABOUT THE LOS ANGELES CONSERVANCYThe Los Angeles Conservancy is a nonprofit membership organization that works through education and advocacy to recognize, preserve, and revitalize the historic architectural and cultural resources of Los Angeles County. What began as a volunteer group in 1978 has nearly 5,000 member households, the largest membership of any local preservation organization in the U.S.Instagram, Facebook, YouTube: @laconservancy #LastRemainingSeats

