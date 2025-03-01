The Los Angeles Conservancy Announces Winners of the 2025 Preservation Awards

The L.A. Conservancy announces the 2025 Preservation Award winners! The Los Angeles Conservancy will recognize 2025 Preservation Award winners at a fabulous celebration at the historic Founder's Church in Koreatown. Los Angeles Conservancy

2025 Preservation Award winners will be honored at a fabulous celebration on April 23rd at Paul R. Williams’ Founder’s Church in Koreatown.

The 2025 Preservation Award winning projects illustrate the power that places have within communities.” — Adrian Scott Fine, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Conservancy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Conservancy is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2025 Preservation Awards, recognizing exceptional achievement in the field of historic preservation in Los Angeles County. The breadth of projects reflects a wide range of efforts to preserve L.A. County’s cultural and architectural heritage. Winning projects will be recognized at an awards program on Wednesday, April 23rd, at Founder's Church of Religious Science designed by celebrated architect Paul. R. Williams. Tickets and sponsorships are now available at laconservancy.org/reserve For more than forty years, the L.A. Conservancy has recognized some of Los Angeles County’s most noteworthy efforts to preserve architecturally and culturally significant historic resources—showcasing the power of historic preservation as a beacon of the past and future.“The 2025 Preservation Award winning projects illustrate the power that places have within communities,” says Adrian Scott Fine. “Whether by documenting under-told or complicated histories, rehabilitating and adapting structures to meet housing needs, or restoring places of cultural significance, the 2025 Preservation Awards winning projects are urgent examples illustrating how important historic preservation is as a tool—and as a value—in Los Angeles County.”Each year, an independent jury of experts in architecture, preservation, and community development selects a distinguished group of projects demonstrating outstanding achievement in historic preservation.2025 PRESERVATION AWARD WINNERS:Blind Children's Center (1951)This transformative renovation project blends modern amenities with the building's original character, creating a dignified, inspiring space that honors the past while setting new standards for accessibility.City of Los Angeles Historical Housing and Land Use StudyBy documenting and addressing the history of housing discrimination, the second largest city in the U.S. is now poised to take meaningful steps toward a more equitable housing system for all.Eastern Columbia Lofts (1930)Downtown L.A.'s "grand dame of Art Deco Streamline Moderne" showcases the power of adaptive reuse while blending historic glamour with modern structural integrity in an exemplary tax credit project.Fairmont Breakers Long Beach (1926)This oceanfront project shows that the best adaptive reuse sometimes means restoring a historic building to its original glory and how preservation can yield both financial and community rewards.Gramercy Place Temple (1933)The revitalization of a historic sanctuary where Jewish, women's, and African American legacies in Los Angeles converge resumes its role as a beacon of spiritual growth and contributor to the neighborhood.Harbor House (1926)This impressive adaptive project in San Pedro stands as a beacon for how historic preservation can honor local heritage and add housing to a historic neighborhood, helping to revitalize and stabilize the community.Mission San Gabriel Arcángel (1805)The mission to revive one of California’s oldest structures in San Gabriel has restored its role as a cornerstone of faith and community while recognizing its complicated past.Stories of Sugar HillThis grassroots community-led campaign proudly reclaimed the disappearing stories of a historic Black neighborhood in West Adams, honoring the people and cultures that have given it meaning throughout its history.The 2025 Preservation Awards will be held on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the historic 1960 Founder's Church of Religious Science. This annual celebration is a rare opportunity for hundreds of business and community leaders to hear inspirational stories of how historic preservation strengthens communities and fosters economic development. Banc of California returns as Presenting Sponsor of the Preservation Awards.2025 PRESERVATION AWARDS JURY:Cathy Gudis, Jury ChairProfessor of History and Director of Public History, University of California, RiversideSarah LockeHeritage Resource Consultant, President of Docomomo Southern CaliforniaRavi GuneWardenaArchitect, Escher GuneWardena ArchitectureMariko LochridgeSmall Business Counselor, Little Tokyo Service CenterSara LardinoisArchitect & Senior Project Specialist, Getty Conservation InstitutePhotos, logos, and images are available in our 2025 Preservation Awards Press Kit About the Preservation AwardsSince 1982, the Los Angeles Conservancy has honored excellence in historic preservation through its annual Preservation Awards. Recipients range widely, from sensitive restoration, rehabilitation, and adaptive reuse projects, to groundbreaking advocacy and education efforts by individuals and groups.About the Los Angeles ConservancyThe Los Angeles Conservancy is a nonprofit membership organization that works through education and advocacy to recognize, preserve, and revitalize the historic architectural and cultural resources of Los Angeles County. What began as a volunteer group in 1978 now has nearly 5,000 member households, the largest membership of any local preservation organization in the U.S.

