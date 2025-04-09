VA challenges you to take the Five Days to be Healthier Together challenge. By working together, we can be stronger and healthier together. Here is the challenge.

Monday

Enroll in health care. Accessing health services is an important step to improving health. VA encourages all Veterans to access health care benefits to improve their health, fitness and well-being. VA health care covers physical and mental health, as well as a range of services, from checkups to surgeries to home health care, and to prescriptions and medical equipment. Check your eligibility and apply for VA health care.

Tuesday

Talk with your health care provider. Make sure your providers know your most recent medical history, discuss what preventative screening and vaccinations are recommended for you, and schedule your annual check-up. Before your appointment, write down questions you may have. Regularly meeting with your provider can help you reduce your risk of preventable diseases and make healthier decisions.

Wednesday

Connect with buddies, peers or neighbors. Loneliness is not just a bad feeling—it harms the health of individuals and communities. Staying connected to community is a proven way to prevent social isolation, improve mental health, reduce heart disease and dementia risk, and promote well-being. Checking in on friends and neighbors is a simple act that goes a long way.

Thursday

Go tobacco-free. Create a plan to quit smoking for good. Quitting will help you live a longer, healthier more active life, with more time to spend with family and friends. VA has resources to help you quit. Call 1-855-QUIT-VET or text VET to 47848 to get started.

Friday

Develop and practice healthy habits. Eating balanced meals and exercising regularly can improve your energy and help protect your health long-term. Start small: Try taking the stairs instead of the elevator, or take a walk around the block. Talk to your VA health care team if you have questions about what type of activities and food habits are best for you. Wash your hands regularly with soap and water, especially before preparing food or eating. Small changes make a difference!