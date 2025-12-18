Use your phone for check-in, travel claims

VA offers many ways to manage your care

Did you know that you can check-in for your appointments from your phone?

How to complete pre-check-in (for some appointments)

1. Confirm your appointment by text message and wait for a pre-check-in text if available.

If your appointment is eligible for this option, you’ll receive a text message to confirm your appointment. You may get this text up to a week before your appointment. After you confirm, you’ll receive another text to start your pre-check-in process. Pre-check-in helps you save time when you arrive for your appointment.

Note: You must receive VEText appointment reminders to use pre-check-in. If you’ve opted out of VEText reminders, you can restart these reminders by texting “start” to 53079 or by replying “start” to any previous VEText message.

2. Tap on the link to start your pre-check-in.

When you start your pre-check-in, we’ll verify your identity in two ways:

We’ll match your smartphone number with the one we have on file for you.

We’ll ask you to provide your last name and the last 4 digits of your Social Security Number.

Note: Data charges may apply.

3. Answer the questions to complete your pre-check-in.

We’ll ask you to confirm this information:

Your current contact information.

Your next of kin.

Your emergency contact.

We’ll confirm when you’ve completed pre-check-in. When you arrive at the facility, you can then use your smartphone to tell us you’re here and complete your check-in.

Note: If you need to update any of your information, a staff member will help you on the day of your appointment. Be sure to bring your insurance card with you to your appointment.

How to check in (and start travel claim if eligible)

1. You can start the online check-in process in one of these two ways:

If you opted in to VEText appointment reminders, you should get a text with a link from us 45 minutes before your appointment.

Text “check in” to 53079. In a few seconds, you should get a text back with a link.

Note: You can check in up to 45 minutes before and 15 minutes after your appointment time. If you have more than 1 appointment in a day, you’ll need to check in for each appointment separately. If you need to check in earlier or later, or if you need to update your contact or other information, you’ll need to check in with a staff member.

2. Select the link to start your check-in.

When you start your check-in, we’ll ask you a few questions to confirm who you are.

Note: Data charges may apply.

3. If required, answer these questions to complete your check-in.

If you completed pre-check-in more than 7 days ago, we’ll ask you to confirm this information:

Your current contact information. Your next of kin . Your emergency contact.

4. You can choose to file a travel pay claim now.

If you’re eligible for travel reimbursement, you can file a claim as part of the check-in process.

Check to see if you’re eligible for travel reimbursement.

We’ll ask you a few questions about how you traveled to your appointment to find out if you can file during check-in.

If all of these things are true, you can file your travel pay claim during check-in:

You traveled in your own vehicle, and You traveled from your home address, and You’re claiming only mileage and no other expenses.

Before you file your first claim, be sure to set up direct deposit. We can then deposit your reimbursement into your bank account.

Learn how to set up direct deposit for VA travel pay reimbursement.

Note: If you want to file a claim for travel pay reimbursement after you check in, you can file on VA.gov, on the “VA: Health and Benefits” mobile app, in person or by email, fax or mail.

File a claim for travel pay reimbursement after check-in.

5. Select “Check in now.”

We’ll confirm that you’re checked in and tell you where to wait. A staff member will come get you when it’s time for your appointment to start.

Note: If you wait more than 15 minutes, or if you haven’t been called back by your scheduled appointment time, tell a staff member.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA Sheridan Health care System siteand has been edited for style and clarity.