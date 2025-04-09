House Resolution 120 Printer's Number 0978

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors HILL-EVANS, FREEMAN, VENKAT, GIRAL, WAXMAN, VITALI, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, REICHARD, GREINER, SCHLOSSBERG, HOHENSTEIN, HOWARD, GUENST, KHAN, MEHAFFIE, DONAHUE, GALLAGHER, CERRATO, MALAGARI, COOPER, BELLMON, MENTZER, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the month of April 2025 as "Financial Literacy Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject A RESOLUTION RECOGNIZING APRIL 2025 AS "FINANCIAL LITERACY MONTH" IN PENNSYLVANIA

Generated 04/09/2025 07:24 PM

