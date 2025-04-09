House Resolution 97 Printer's Number 0827

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors RUSNOCK, REICHARD, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, VENKAT, GIRAL, KHAN, FREEMAN, SCHLOSSBERG, CERRATO, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, COOPER, PUGH, MENTZER, CONKLIN, WARREN

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the week of May 4 through 10, 2025, as "Career and Technology Week" and recognizing May 7, 2025, as "National Skilled Trades Day" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing “Career and Technology Week” and “National Skilled Trades Day”

