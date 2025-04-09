House Bill 615 Printer's Number 0628
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors
KHAN, T. JONES, PIELLI, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KINKEAD, MALAGARI, ROWE, CIRESI, FLEMING, ZIMMERMAN, CERRATO, GREEN, BOROWSKI, RADER, RYNCAVAGE, FRIEL, MUSTELLO, MAJOR, TWARDZIK
Short Title
An Act amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.234, No.76), known as the Donated Food Limited Liability Act, further providing for donor immunity.
Memo Subject
Limited Liability for Donating Food Past Recommended Label Codes
