House Bill 615 Printer's Number 0628

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors

KHAN, T. JONES, PIELLI, KENYATTA, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, BURGOS, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KINKEAD, MALAGARI, ROWE, CIRESI, FLEMING, ZIMMERMAN, CERRATO, GREEN, BOROWSKI, RADER, RYNCAVAGE, FRIEL, MUSTELLO, MAJOR, TWARDZIK

Short Title

An Act amending the act of July 10, 1981 (P.L.234, No.76), known as the Donated Food Limited Liability Act, further providing for donor immunity.

Memo Subject

Limited Liability for Donating Food Past Recommended Label Codes

Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

