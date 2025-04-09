House Bill 430 Printer's Number 0988

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors MAKO, GREINER, BANTA, ZIMMERMAN, HAMM, SOLOMON, M. MACKENZIE, KAUFFMAN, GUENST, GILLEN, HEFFLEY, TWARDZIK, BOROWSKI

Short Title An Act imposing the duty on Department of Environmental Protection to prohibit the construction or installation of wind turbines that negatively affect military installations.

Memo Subject Protecting Fort Indiantown Gap Airspace and Flight Paths

Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

