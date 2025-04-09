House Bill 430 Printer's Number 0988
PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors
MAKO, GREINER, BANTA, ZIMMERMAN, HAMM, SOLOMON, M. MACKENZIE, KAUFFMAN, GUENST, GILLEN, HEFFLEY, TWARDZIK, BOROWSKI
Short Title
An Act imposing the duty on Department of Environmental Protection to prohibit the construction or installation of wind turbines that negatively affect military installations.
Memo Subject
Protecting Fort Indiantown Gap Airspace and Flight Paths
