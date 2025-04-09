House Bill 743 Printer's Number 0766

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - Sponsors SALISBURY, BRENNAN, KENYATTA, GREINER, WAXMAN, HOWARD, GIRAL, MADDEN, PROBST, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, KHAN, DAVIDSON, DEASY, CERRATO, STEELE, SCHLOSSBERG, TWARDZIK

Short Title An Act amending Title 68 (Real and Personal Property) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in land banks, further providing for acquisition of property and providing for municipal acquisition of real property.

Memo Subject Use It or Lose It: Giving Municipalities More Tools to Redevelop Blighted or Vacant Properties

Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

