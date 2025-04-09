Submit Release
House Bill 273 Printer's Number 0981

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House Bill 273

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MERSKI, SANCHEZ, HILL-EVANS, SCHLOSSBERG, HARKINS, KUZMA, FREEMAN, DONAHUE, GIRAL, MAYES

Short Title

An Act amending Title 53 (Municipalities Generally) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in neighborhood blight reclamation and revitalization, providing for county property maintenance code and for Municipal Codes Enforcement Grant Program and municipal neighborhood mitigation fund; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Municipal Codes Enforcement Grant Program

Actions

0217 Referred to HOUSING AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, Jan. 22, 2025
0981 Reported as amended, March 17, 2025
First consideration, March 17, 2025
Laid on the table, March 17, 2025
Removed from table, April 9, 2025

Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

