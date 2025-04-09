House Bill 881 Printer's Number 0913

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House Bill 881 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors CONKLIN, BURGOS, NEILSON, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, KENYATTA, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS Short Title An Act amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission Business Licensing Law, further providing for title of act and for definitions; providing for short title; and further providing for license required, for exemptions, for qualifications for a license, for fee, financial statement and security, for liability of licensees, for licensee requirements and for agents. Memo Subject Adding Virtual Currency to the Money Transmission Business Licensing Law Actions 0913 Referred to COMMERCE, March 11, 2025 Reported as committed, March 18, 2025 First consideration, March 18, 2025 Laid on the table, March 18, 2025 Removed from table, April 9, 2025 Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

