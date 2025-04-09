Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,643 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 881 Printer's Number 0913

PENNSYLVANIA, April 9 - House Bill 881

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

CONKLIN, BURGOS, NEILSON, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, KENYATTA, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, K.HARRIS

Short Title

An Act amending the act of September 2, 1965 (P.L.490, No.249), referred to as the Money Transmission Business Licensing Law, further providing for title of act and for definitions; providing for short title; and further providing for license required, for exemptions, for qualifications for a license, for fee, financial statement and security, for liability of licensees, for licensee requirements and for agents.

Memo Subject

Adding Virtual Currency to the Money Transmission Business Licensing Law

Actions

0913 Referred to COMMERCE, March 11, 2025
Reported as committed, March 18, 2025
First consideration, March 18, 2025
Laid on the table, March 18, 2025
Removed from table, April 9, 2025

Generated 04/09/2025 07:23 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 881 Printer's Number 0913

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more