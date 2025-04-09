Submit Release
Previously censured California judge, now retired, admonished by state judicial commission

For the second time in less than 18 months, California’s Commission on Judicial Performance has publicly disciplined former San Diego Superior Court Judge Howard Shore, this time for making “in-court comments reflecting the appearance of racial bias” and misleading statements about his prior discipline.

