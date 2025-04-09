Submit Release
[U.S.] Supreme Court blocks S.F. judge’s order requiring government to rehire fired workers

In a 7-2 ruling, the justices did not decide whether the workers were illegally fired, but agreed with the Trump administration that the organizations that filed the lawsuit — nonprofits impacted by the loss of government services in national parks, agriculture, veterans’ benefits and other fields — had not shown they were directly harmed by the dismissals. As a result, they have not yet demonstrated they have legal standing to sue, the court said.

