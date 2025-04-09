[U.S.] Supreme Court blocks S.F. judge’s order requiring government to rehire fired workers

In a 7-2 ruling, the justices did not decide whether the workers were illegally fired, but agreed with the Trump administration that the organizations that filed the lawsuit — nonprofits impacted by the loss of government services in national parks, agriculture, veterans’ benefits and other fields — had not shown they were directly harmed by the dismissals. As a result, they have not yet demonstrated they have legal standing to sue, the court said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.