Global Brand Strategist Behind Four Seasons and Intel Headlines Exclusive Masterclass in Coconut Grove

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce will host an evening branding masterclass on Wednesday, April 23, featuring internationally recognized brand strategist Bill Berenson. The event, titled “ Your Brand, Your Business: A Masterclass ,” will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Arya Hotel & Suites in Coconut Grove.Berenson, who has led branding and marketing initiatives for companies including LG, Intel, The Four Seasons, Playboy Enterprises and Office Depot, will provide insight into how global brands are built, sustained and reimagined. The session is aimed at local business owners, entrepreneurs, creatives and marketing professionals seeking to refine their personal or business brands.“This is an opportunity for Miami professionals to gain a rare behind-the-scenes look at how some of the world’s most recognized brands were developed,” said Alan Campbell, Interim President of the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce.The event will include a presentation and Q&A session with Berenson, as well as wine provided by Vinoteca, a Coconut Grove boutique wine shop known for its curated selection of global and rare vintages and light bites from Arya Hotel. Tickets are $20 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. The non-member fee can be applied to a new membership if purchased at the event. Seating is limited, and early registration is encouraged.What: Your Brand, Your Business: A MasterclassWhen: Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m.Where: Arya Hotel & Suites, 2889 McFarlane Road, Coconut Grove, FL 33133Cost: $20 for members; $25 for non-membersRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1310557515809 Spots are limited. Early registration is highly recommended.About Bill BerensonBill Berenson is a senior partner at Paktolus and a global brand strategist with more than 20 years of experience advising Fortune 100 companies and early-stage ventures. He has held leadership roles at Landor, Interbrand and Young & Rubicam and has worked across North America, Latin America and Europe.About Coconut Grove Chamber of CommerceFounded in 1926, the Coconut Grove Chamber of Commerce is one of Miami’s oldest and most dynamic business organizations. The Chamber is dedicated to promoting economic growth, supporting local businesses, and enhancing the unique character of Coconut Grove through advocacy, networking, and community engagement.Media Contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Group, Co-Foundersilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755revolvegrp.com

